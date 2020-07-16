Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/13/2020 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/6/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,234 4,446 7,938
Feeder Cattle: 8,234(100.0%) 4,446(100.0%) 7,938(100.0%)
*** Add Close Updating to Actual Receipts *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 5.00 higher, largest advance under 850 lbs. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher, 5 weights up to 8.00 higher. Feeder heifers and heifer calves 2.00-5.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Quality mostly average. Several thin fleshed cattle included. Much needed moisture fell over most of the trade area bringing relief to much of an early drought. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 41% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 78%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;449;449;167.00;167.00
69;458-492;482;154.00-166.00;157.04
8;458;458;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
111;521-544;530;155.00-167.00;162.68
50;519-523;522;137.00-141.00;137.56;Unweaned
282;557-595;574;144.00-158.00;152.74
119;604-644;633;143.00-152.00;145.74
291;651-692;665;141.00-151.50;146.34
45;659-687;678;130.00-136.00;132.89;Unweaned
336;702-745;718;136.50-147.50;141.88
39;704;704;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
475;754-796;769;134.00-142.75;138.87
144;804-848;816;132.00-142.00;138.30
10;819;819;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
276;850-888;862;126.00-138.50;131.26
34;851;851;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed
71;913-948;928;123.00-124.00;123.10
22;974;974;119.50;119.50
100;1016;1016;119.50;119.50
STEERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;428;428;164.00;164.00;ThinFleshed
27;468-486;479;143.00-157.00;151.42
18;510-548;525;148.00-152.00;150.38
15;509;509;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
81;554-599;572;140.00-151.00;146.15
16;577;577;148.50;148.50;ThinFleshed
135;612-642;623;141.00-154.50;145.85
162;625-640;636;146.50-147.00;146.88;ThinFleshed
69;670-683;676;125.00-141.00;135.75
278;709-745;727;130.00-140.50;136.28
85;770-786;772;131.00-138.00;136.66
210;817-841;828;122.00-134.50;129.75
36;858-897;877;123.50-131.50;126.16
7;915;915;120.00;120.00
STEERS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;566-574;569;132.00;132.00
12;618;618;126.00;126.00
7;629;629;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
67;707;707;137.00;137.00;ThinFleshed
STEERS – Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;791;791;125.00;125.00
HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;368;368;159.00;159.00
4;373;373;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
13;442;442;146.00;146.00
14;427;427;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
92;478-498;489;142.50-151.00;144.85
4;463;463;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
57;520-549;535;136.00-147.50;142.43
224;555-588;578;133.00-139.00;135.86
47;551-577;568;127.00-132.00;130.48;Unweaned
235;601-640;620;131.50-135.75;133.14
35;625;625;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed
42;634-646;645;126.00-128.50;126.29;Unweaned
405;652-687;660;128.00-137.00;133.94
448;701-749;727;127.50-134.00;129.48
55;753-781;773;122.50-124.50;123.51
81;802-829;819;120.75-124.00;121.93
59;851-868;859;118.00-124.50;119.80
28;908-931;921;112.00-114.00;113.13
HEIFERS – Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;391;391;147.00;147.00
14;361;361;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
7;446;446;138.00;138.00
10;429;429;150.50;150.50;ThinFleshed
21;477;477;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed
45;527-548;534;127.00-136.00;133.31
54;562-589;576;129.00-135.50;133.08
53;602-646;623;129.00-133.50;132.34
108;661-676;672;123.00-132.00;129.06
77;704-736;727;120.00-128.00;124.44
59;776-784;778;120.00-126.00;124.44
24;756;756;130.00;130.00;Thin Fleshed
58;807-829;821;118.00-118.50;118.33
66;881;881;114.25;114.25
HEIFERS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;509;509;130.00;130.00
6;523;523;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed
7;552;552;139.00;139.00;ThinFleshed
21;617-619;618;122.00-127.00;124.62
11;673;673;119.00;119.00
49;727;727;125.00;125.00;ThinFleshed
18;829;829;114.00;114.00
HEIFERS-Small and Medium 3-4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;506;506;84.00;84.00
28;689;689;80.00;80.00
BULLS-Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;579;579;127.00;127.00
6;580;580;123.50;123.50;Unweaned
7;736;736;112.00;112.00
BULLS-Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;500;500;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
6;652;652;130.00;130.00
BULLS-Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;409;409;153.00;153.00;Thin;Fleshed