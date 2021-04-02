OKC West Livestock Auction — El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/30/2021 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/23/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,914 6,433 6,372
Feeder Cattle: 5,914(100.0%) 6,433(100.0%) 6,372(100.0%)
Final
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand good to very good for all classes. Steer calves sold 4.00- 8.00 higher, with exception of 300-400 lb calves sharply higher instances of up to 12.00 higher. Heifer calves traded 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good as several new buyers were in the stands as grazing season is right around the corner. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS — Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;254-284;269;205.00-220.00;212.08
6;325;325;217.50;217.50;Fancy
6;393;393;210.00;210.00
19;366-372;369;220.00-225.00;222.61;Fancy
10;412-415;414;185.00-192.00;189.91
25;404-431;421;202.00-209.00;204.42;ThinFleshed
123;462-482;471;182.00-198.00;189.87
7;461;461;202.00;202.00;Thin;Fleshed
28;509-548;522;170.00-185.00;180.37
106;560-573;564;163.00-169.00;165.86
105;606-649;629;148.50-161.00;152.83
51;655-680;671;150.25-154.00;151.47
164;705-748;741;140.50-147.00;144.92
89;761-778;767;139.50-141.00;140.41
229;802-836;818;136.50-143.00;140.58
139;855-899;880;132.50-135.50;134.19
20;874;874;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
739;905-940;918;128.25-134.00;132.13
162;953-984;956;124.00-132.00;130.58
137;1004-1022;1007;121.00-125.50;124.59
9;1094;1094;119.00;119.00
22;1103-1126;1117;116.00-118.50;117.01