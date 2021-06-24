McAlester Union Livestock Auction - McAlester, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/22/2021 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/15/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,565 1,985 2,015
Feeder Cattle: 1,200(76.7%) 1,710(86.1%) 1,750(86.8%)
Slaughter Cattle: 265(16.9%) 243(12.2%) 227(11.3%)
Replacement Cattle: 100(6.4%) 32(1.6%) 38(1.9%)
Special Note: ***Correction to Cow/Calf Price***
Compared to last week; Steer calves 5.00 to 6.00 higher. Heifer calves 5.00 to 8.00 higher, some 11.00 higher. Demand was good. Quality was mostly attractive. Slaughter cows breakers and boners 1.00 to 3.00 lower , leans 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 3.00 higher. A total of 365 cows and bulls sold with 58 percent going to packers. Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (35% Steers, 44% Heifers, 21% Bulls); 17% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (64% Bred Cows, 36% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 22%.
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
17;300-340;322;185.00-193.00;188.08
10;360-395;378;161.00-174.00;169.37
23;403-435;419;173.00-187.00;179.09
18;455-499;489;148.00-162.00;156.81
28;500-545;522;150.00-161.00;156.91
55;555-595;580;148.00-162.00;159.47
27;600-647;620;150.00-162.00;155.28
23;650-670;658;146.00-157.00;155.29
10;708-745;718;136.00-144.00;140.56
3;765-780;770;128.00-140.00;132.31
5;810-845;835;115.00-129.00;118.24
3;850-875;867;124.00-127.00;124.98
1;905;905;115.00;115.00