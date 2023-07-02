Liberty National Bank has announced the appointment of Brian Henry as the incoming Lawton Market President.
Brian will succeed Mark Henry, who has been with the bank for 18 years.
Brian has held various leadership roles within the organization.
“I am honored and excited to step into the role of Lawton Market President at Liberty National Bank,” said Brian Henry. “Under Mark’s guidance, LNB has become the trusted financial partner that individuals and businesses turn to help them achieve financial success. I am committed to continuing the legacy of excellence and furthering our mission to provide exceptional banking services and support to our valued clients, not just in Lawton but in all of Southwest Oklahoma.”
Brian Henry’s appointment as Lawton Market President reflects LNB’s commitment to ensuring seamless leadership transitions and maintaining the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction. With his extensive knowledge of the industry, dedication to client success, and strategic mindset, Brian is well-positioned to drive growth, innovation, and community engagement in Lawton, according to a press release.
Liberty National Bank is confident that Brian Henry’s leadership will build upon the strong foundation laid by Mark Henry and further elevate the organization’s presence in the Lawton market. LNB remains committed to its core values of integrity, customer focus, and community involvement, and looks forward to a prosperous future under Brian’s guidance, according to a press release.
Mark Henry has served as the Lawton Market President for Liberty National Bank, making significant contributions to the growth and success of the organization. With a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the local market, Mark has played a pivotal role in establishing LNB’s strong presence in Lawton, according to a press release.
“I have spent the last 18 years in banking and it has been the most rewarding time of my business career,” Mark Henry said. “The staff and customers of Liberty National Bank have been very good to me, everything I have accomplished I owe to them. The team at LNB is second to none and under Brian Henry’s leadership, it should only grow stronger. Brian is one of the bright minds in the banking industry today and well involved in our community. I am confident that Lawton’s market will elevate to the next level under his guidance.”