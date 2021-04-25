Unlike many plant managers before him, Lester Brooks has never worked at the Lawton tire plant where he’s now manufacturing director.
But that doesn’t mean he’s unfamiliar with the local plant, which was the inspiration for the facility where Brooks spent the first 30 years of his Goodyear career.
Brooks joined the Lawton factory as plant manager in September 2020, and it’s already been an eventful year: dealing with COVID-19, breaking ground for another plant expansion and even seeing the Goodyear blimp make a visit.
Tires were far from Brooks’ mind when he graduated from the University of Guelph in Canada with a degree in agricultural economics and worked for the Campbell Soup Co. and had his own coffee shop franchise for a couple of years.
But when Goodyear began recruiting for its new factory in Napanee, Canada, he saw an inviting opportunity even though it had nothing to do with agriculture or food.
“My real forte has always been wanting to lead people in a capacity where you can make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.
His first job was installing equipment. “It was pretty much a blank slate when I started,” he said, and he had the opportunity to see it grow into a mature manufacturing facility.
He joined the plant as a maintenance technician in 1990 and moved through a series of management jobs at the plant. He was manager of operations for almost 10 years, production manager for three years and then plant manager for six years before coming to Lawton.
From the beginning, Brooks became acquainted with the Lawton plant.
“Originally, many, many Lawton employees and leaders transferred to Napanee to help us get started,” he said.
Napanee, in fact, was designed based on what Goodyear had learned at its new Lawton plant, which opened in 1979. The local factory focused not only on advanced technology but also on new management systems that pushed decision making to employees and eliminated layers of management.
“Many good stories were told about the Goodyear team in Lawton,” he said.
Brooks said he enjoyed his years in Napanee but decided coming to Lawton would provide him with new challenges. And after 30 years in one plant, it was time for a change and for a new leader to step into the Canadian factory.
“Lawton is a natural step for me,” he said.
Although smaller than the Lawton plant — Napanee has about 850 employees and the Lawton factory has 2,900 associates and contract employees — it shares the same culture: focus on team members, customers, and responsibility to the corporation. Those similarities, he said, have made the transition relatively smooth.
“They’re welcoming people, they’re hard working, they’re dedicated, they go out of their way to bring you into the family,” he said of Goodyear’s Lawton associates.
He said he’s been impressed by the community, inside and outside the plant.
“Wherever I’ve gone, there’s nothing but certainly the best people in bringing you into a community,” he said. “It’s been 100 percent positive.”
One of the things complicating his new job has been working around restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus. The plant paused production from late March until late April, and it has required masks, as well as social distancing in all meeting rooms and canteens, Brooks said, and barriers have also been installed and thorough cleaning carried out to prevent spreading the disease. The result, he said, is that in-plant transmission of the virus has been very low.
“I think Goodyear has actually been a leader in the industry for how we approached COVID-19 and the way we go to protect team members.”
It’s been a “significant expense, but certainly the expense is all worth it to keep our team safe.”
Brooks said he’s confident the Lawton plant will continue to be a leader in the industry. One of the pleasures of being plant manager in Lawton is seeing the corporation continue to make investments here. In April the company broke ground for a 45,100-square foot, $50 million expansion for a new mixer. Like other modernizations, it’s designed to help the plant meet future demand. In this case, it’s for tires for electric and autonomous vehicles.
“The Lawton plant is positioned for the future,” Brooks said. “We are investing a great deal of money into the Lawton facility.”
Goodyear isn’t waiting for customers to tell the company what it wants; the company hopes to anticipate demand and be ready with new products.
Automakers are promising more electric vehicles, and those new cars come with more exacting demand for tires. Because electric vehicles are quiet, there’s an emphasis on reducing road noise with new compounds and materials. Electric vehicles also have higher torque, which affects traction.
“They come with a whole different set of requirements and challenges,” he said. “Lawton is certainly right now the leader in the Americas.”
The future, he said, offers many sales opportunities to both automakers and consumers.
“We are making every tire that we can and trying to deliver them,” he said.