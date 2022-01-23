The Lawton Economic Development Corporation is well over its annual goal of contacts with industries interested in the city — and the fiscal year is only half over.
The economic entity has recorded 36 leads for the year that began July 1, 2021, responding to Requests for Proposals and Requests for Qualifications from industries eyeing Lawton-Fort Sill.
“Our annual goal is 24,” said LEDC President Brad Cooksey, noting the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year is more than five months away. “It’s been a good year, economic development wise.”
Cooksey said it’s good news coming on the heels of another year when reality exceeded goals, important as the nation recovers from a COVID-19 pandemic that slowed business and forced people to make radical adjustments — most notably, replacing face-to-face contact with digital meetings. Cooksey said with life slowing moving toward normal, conventions and face-to-face meetings are starting up again, giving him even more hope for success in making the contacts that will broaden Lawton’s economic base.
Lawton is in a better position because of decisions by the City of Lawton to create an economic development category within the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, something already benefitting LEDC. That funding source has allowed LEDC to add two people to its staff, when the paid administrative staff has been only a president and office manager for years. Today, that means four staff members working on leads and meeting people.
“It allows us to do more,” Cooksey said of that funding source.
With the addition of business development director Christie Myers, who retired from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Lawton has more direct contact with prospective businesses who contact the state agency. Cooksey said the combination of work by Myers, business development coordinator Jeannie Bowden and office manager Tonja Anderson is allowing LEDC to be more responsive and to better market the community.
That includes some work done along the way, to include an analysis of the west Lawton industrial park sites, starting with the existing park that has been home to Goodyear, Republic Paperboard, Bar S and others for years. It also includes new tracts north and south of the existing park, with analysis identifying existing infrastructure as well as what needs to be done with natural gas, water, sewer and roads. Analysis also has identified things such as the area’s workforce. The net result is that Lawton is ready with the data a prospective business may need.
“They look for things to eliminate you,” Cooksey said, of the site location process.
Some of the successes in the past year have been major.
A still-unnamed entity is completing a distribution warehouse on industrial property on the south end of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, with plans to employ 100 people. And, Carter Wind Energy continues with plans to create a turbine assembly plant in the west industrial park. Carter, which announced its plans in April 2021, is coming with a $10 million capital investment and plans to employ 300 people within five years. Cooksey said there have been delays in designs for the building LEDC will construct then lease to Carter, and problems stemming from the fact the pandemic significantly drove up construction costs.
Cooksey predicts another major economic development will be made within the next month, an industrial project that could be located by the airport.
“We’ve been able to open back up,” he said of the successes, explaining while remote visits will work, “a handshake and face-to-face is crucial.”
Cooksey credits the west industrial park’s existing tenants for contributing to economic success, with successful expansion projects by Republic Paperboard and Goodyear. Economic development experts have said one of Lawton’s key features is a stable industrial park with successful tenants.
“We are very fortune in having six businesses located in our industrial park that are thriving, even during the pandemic,” he said.
Cooksey considered the question of whether the economic boom in Texas will spill across the Red River. Economic development experts have said sites and infrastructure opportunities in Texas are finite, meaning nearby Oklahoma and its lower cost of living might see some benefit.
“We could pick up some action,” he said, adding Oklahoma’s electrical power structure also is stable.