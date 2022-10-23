Land that is being turned into parking for Lawton City Hall will be formally transferred to the City of Lawton, members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority said Thursday.
LEDA members approved a memorandum of understanding between themselves and the City of Lawton, formally transferring 910 SW B and 909 SW C avenues. LEDA purchased the properties in April 2008 with the intent of selling them to the City of Lawton when city officials decided to expand its parking lot on the west side of city hall. That work already has begun, with the contractor creating more than 70 new parking spaces along Southwest 9th Street, between Southwest B and Southwest C avenues. The tract also will include a drive-through facility for customers paying utility bills.
The work is the forerunner of a renovation project that will convert all six floors inside city hall to city use.
Rather than selling the tracts to the city, LEDA is exchanging them to erase a landfill debt.
Richard Rogalski, LEDA’s economic development consultant, said LEDA has a $102,265.54 debt with the city, the cost of landfill fees that entity incurred when it and the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority cleared the 12 blocks involved in the downtown redevelopment area. While LEDA purchased the two tracts at auction in April 2008 for $90,000, officials now estimate their value exceeds $100,000.
Rogalski said the memorandum of understanding approved Thursday would make “a very clean transfer of lots to the City of Lawton,” in exchange for the city forgiving the landfill debt.
“It resolves an issue hanging between two governmental entities,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.