City Hall parking lot construction

Employees of HG Jenkins Construction work on a new parking lot west of City Hall on Friday morning. The Lawton Economic Development Authority and the City reached an agreement on transferring the land last week.

Land that is being turned into parking for Lawton City Hall will be formally transferred to the City of Lawton, members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority said Thursday.

LEDA members approved a memorandum of understanding between themselves and the City of Lawton, formally transferring 910 SW B and 909 SW C avenues. LEDA purchased the properties in April 2008 with the intent of selling them to the City of Lawton when city officials decided to expand its parking lot on the west side of city hall. That work already has begun, with the contractor creating more than 70 new parking spaces along Southwest 9th Street, between Southwest B and Southwest C avenues. The tract also will include a drive-through facility for customers paying utility bills.