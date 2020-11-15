Leadership Lawton Fort Sill will host a livestream event meant to inspire, spread positivity and bring to light individuals making a difference in the community.
This five-part series, titled “Hour to Empower,” will begin Thursday, said Leadership spokesperson Albert Rivas.
The first forum, from noon to 1 p.m., will focus on leaders within the education industry with John McArthur and Ronna Vanderslice of Cameron University, Lynn Cordes and Kim Jones of Lawton Public Schools answering select questions as well as taking questions from the audience if time allows, said Rivas.
Rivas said the group plans to hold the virtual forums every other month beginning in November. Future topics will include health care, government, communications and business. The forums are free to attend and will be hosted through Zoom and Facebook live.
“Of course what we hope (viewers) get out of (the forum) is to see sitting leaders in the industry who answers questions during this pandemic,” Rivas said. “We’re all in this together and we want to inspire positivity and leadership during these unprecedented times.”
The leadership program ordinarily runs from September to May and highlights a different aspect of the community, such as health services, state government and the criminal justice system. The organization would have held its 31st class this year, but due to COVID-19 they had cancel the class, but hope to use “Hour to Empower” to continue engaging with the community.