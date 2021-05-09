There are five criteria that guarantee an industrial park will attract interest.
Lawton’s west industrial park meets four — in fact, it meets two so well the site analyst didn’t believe the figures. But, what it is missing is a sufficient supply of natural gas, and that is going to count against it, said Rob Cornwell of Insite Consulting, a Greenville, S.C.-based firm hired by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) to analyze what Lawton has and what it can do to better its chances of attracting industry to the four tracts it has for industrial development along and south of Goodyear Boulevard.
While Lawton also has to meet other criteria, Cornwell was pointed in his recommendation to LEDC board members last week: expand your natural gas capacity, even if that means getting congressional leaders involved in the fight.
Cornwell said site evaluators know there are five things that industrial sites must have to be competitive, in terms of attracting tenants. Lawton has four sewn up: electricity, water, sewer and fiber optic. Natural gas is Lawton’s trouble spot, Cornwell said, noting the park’s capacity is “extremely low” at 50 MCF (a gas measurement, with M meaning 1,000 and CF meaning cubic feet), when it needs to be “five times that.” That wasn’t news to community leaders who attended the LEDC meeting last week: officials related to local economic development have said for years that natural gas capacity in the industrial park must be expanded because it is near capacity.
“The one big thing hanging over our head is gas capacity,” said Mayor Stan Booker, one of the LEDC board members.
“I didn’t realize gas is our only issue,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, the City of Lawton administrator who works with economic development groups/issues in the community.
Cornwell said the 50 MCF per hour is “extremely low” for an industrial park complex with 1,000 acres.
“There’s a major issue,” he said, adding city leaders must address that issue even before they work on four other needs they are missing in the next set of “must haves.”
Cornwell said the recommendation for heavy industrial areas is 90,000 MCF per month, when Lawton’s west industrial area has between 24,000 and 36,000 MCF.
“There has to be a dialogue started,” he said, adding that could mean getting legislators involved in the process because not doing anything “is not an option.”
Cornwell said Lawton is ready in the other four critical categories. In fact, the park has so much excess water and sewer capacity that he initially didn’t believe the figures because are ones seen only in industrial parks in large cities.
Estimates say the park has 3.1 million gallons a day of excess capacity in water (“We checked on that,” he said) and 5.33 million gallons a day in sewer (“That’s crazy,” he said). Electric capacity also is good.
Insite Consulting also measured the next tier of “must haves,” which center on studies/analysis that typically must be done before construction can begin. They include wetland delineation and geotechnical work. While Lawton is missing four of the five, the design firm Garver is working on those four and is done or nearing completion on two, including the geotechnical study.
Cornwell said there are other things Lawton should do to make its industrial park attractive to prospective tenants, conceding one already is under way: improving access roads. He said other necessary work includes developing covenants for the park, redefining boundaries to include Goodyear (which indicates the area is a mature industrial park), and developing a master planning approach to development.
Cornwell said Lawton’s west park already has other benefits that will lure industry, to include its proximity to Interstate 44 and Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, its “robust” infrastructure and a 17-county region from which to draw a labor force.