Lawton resident Brenda Kyle is a better driver than her husband, and she has the award to prove it.
Kyle was the recipient of the Driver of the Year Award from Roadrunner Freight, the LTL division of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. The award was given in celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an annual industry celebration dedicated to recognizing the vital and dedicated work performed by truck drivers, being celebrated Sept. 13-19, 2020.
Kyle shares the cab of her 2020 Peterbilt with her husband, Randall, and the duo team across America as owner-operators. Kyle said she’s been driving for five years and got into the long-haul business after spending a month with her husband on the road.
“Winning this award is great and I appreciate the recommendation,” Kyle said. “I’m not anymore special than any other driver out there. I just do the job that I’m given and do it the best I can.”
Kyle said the job has its ups and downs, but overall, she loves it.
“I’ve gotten to see parts of America that I never thought I’d see,” said Kyle. “I think I’ve been to every state but three. I do miss my kids and grandkids though, which is why this job isn’t for everyone.”
This year’s Driver of the Year honorees were nominated by a cross-functional team that included Roadrunner leadership, service center managers and the contractor relations team. Nominees were evaluated on safety, operational performance and professionalism.
“More than ever before, it is important that we recognize the dedicated independent contractors and drivers who work around the clock transporting goods safely and reliably across the country,” said Frank Hurst, president of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. “Professional truck drivers are the heartbeat of our industry. We are honored to celebrate all of the women and men who keep America moving and truly ‘Ship It Like They Own It!’”