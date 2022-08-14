Restaurants struggle with shortages

Sara Teague, manager of Mike’s Sports Grille, 517 E. Gore, takes to-go boxes out of the cabinet. To-go boxes made of Styrofoam are getting more expensive, along with a long list of many other items.

 Johannes Becht/Staff

Nationwide inflation, shortages and consumers saving on their weekly Friday night-out have left restaurants struggling.

“It’s crazy,” Bradley Scott, manager of Wright’s Family Diner, 130 E. Lee, said. “Wages, utilities, gas, food, all went up.”

Recommended for you