Nationwide inflation, shortages and consumers saving on their weekly Friday night-out have left restaurants struggling.
“It’s crazy,” Bradley Scott, manager of Wright’s Family Diner, 130 E. Lee, said. “Wages, utilities, gas, food, all went up.”
He reported that while he had to pay an average of $3,500 per food delivery just one year ago, it’s up to $4,800 and sometimes even $5,300 now. His most recent delivery was charged at $4,915. Currently, he is working on a new menu that will include price increases on several items.
“With the inflation, you just have to increase prices. We held on as long as we could, but we struggled to pay the bills,” he said.
One example: In 2018, Wright’s Family Diner charged $11.99 for its catfish, now it’s up to $14.99.
Sara Teague, who manages Mike’s Sports Grille, 517 E. Gore, has similar stories to tell. She said she had to increase prices on the menu last month. Before the recent lift, there hadn’t been one for two years, she said.
The price for meat is fluctuating a lot, Teague said, and among that especially the price for rib eye.
“If we get a good price, we pass it on to the customer, but unfortunately, that goes both ways,” she said.
Big business food deliveries on produce remained somewhat stable, Teague said, which means no big spikes on items such as lettuce, avocados and onions. However, local produce, for example cherry tomatoes or cucumbers, have almost doubled in price, as well as local delivery fees that went up from $3.25 to $5.50. What at first sight doesn’t look like much eventually adds up, and it marks an increase of more than 60 percent.
Soda is also affected by inflation, something not seen since 1975 that seems to hold the entire country in a chokehold.
“It was around $87 that we paid on a 5-gallon bag for Coke in January, now it was $99.28 on our last delivery,” Scott said. Dr Pepper is up to $103.29, he said.
The Styrofoam used for straws, to-go boxes and cups, has gone up, too, as well as paper products. Teague reported they had three different colored straws in the last six weeks to keep prices stable.
Another, rather surprising, problem turned out to be the chemicals needed to wash the dishes. Scott said he pays $68 now for a 5-gallon bag, and he needs three separate chemicals to adequately sanitize and wash plates and silverware.
In Wright’s Diner in Marlow, customers are charged $2 extra if they request an additional plate, simply because of the price jump for the chemicals needed to wash it.
A general shortage in workers is another problem that is affecting Lawton’s restaurants.
“It’s hard to find people to work since the COVID pandemic,” Teague said. “Once we find people, they have issues to continue to work.”
One of the reasons, she believes, are the unemployment benefits that were paid during the pandemic. Now, she sometimes struggles to provide great customers service if “there are two people less.”
There also are other reasons for worker shortages. Teague recalled an incident when a worker called in because the person didn’t have enough money to fill up her gas tank.
While the situation at Wright’s Family Diner in Lawton is OK right now, the Wright’s in Marlow had to close early sometimes due to a lack of workers, Scott said.
Wages is another driving factor for the struggling of restaurants in Lawton.
“Payroll went up tremendously,” Scott said.
What is good for the workers that end up with more bucks in their paycheck leads to financial problems and menu price increases in the restaurants. Cooks now make at least $14 an hour, for instance, compared to between $10 to $13 before, Scott said. The same goes for dishwashers that were at $8 pre-pandemic, but now earn around $9 or $10.
The economic situation in the country, of which some predict could end up in a recession, has led people to cut back on expenses as much as possible, including eating out.
Scott said sales dropped off significantly during the last six weeks. And significantly means around $10,000 per month, which marks an almost 10 percent decrease in total sales.
Those customers who still come, however, mostly understand the situation.
“In Marlow, they complained, but here, no one is complaining,” Scott said.
Food and material shortages are another problem faced by restaurants. Teague reported slight shortages with particular types and brands, such as orange juice. Scott reported that he and his staff prepared and stocked certain items in anticipation of upcoming shortages.
This even went so far that Scott filled his own private garage with Styrofoam products such as to-go boxes. In his restaurant, he stocked up a bunch of several items, such as gravy mixes, pancake mix, flour and more. And some predictions say, according to Scott, that grain and starch could soon be in short supply.
However, Scott said that his restaurant in Lawton is still doing all right.
With gas prices coming down, the light at the end of the tunnel might already be in sight.