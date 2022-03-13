Jimmy Cagle treasures his experiences from the 37 years he spent with Goodyear, but don’t expect him to live in the past.
Cagle, who recently retired after 12½ years as manager of communications at the Lawton tire plant, is taking on a challenge that’s new, but also builds upon his decades of experience.
In January, Cagle was named state automotive director by the state Department of Commerce with responsibility to expand Oklahoma’s automotive sector and supply chain. At the top of the list: attracting burgeoning investment in electric vehicles to the state.
In case you’ve missed it, Oklahoma has already scored success in the EV (Electric Vehicle) market. Last year start-up Canoo announced plans to build a 1,500-job factory at Pryor and add 700 jobs at a Tulsa technology hub and software development center and a customer service and financial center in Oklahoma City.
That followed on the heels of Tulsa’s high-profile campaign to convince Elon Musk to build a factory in Tulsa (although Tesla eventually decided on Austin, Texas.)
“Tens of billions of dollars are being invested into the automotive industry as automakers are investing in electric vehicle manufacturing and making sure that the industry continues to grow in Oklahoma has been one of my top priorities since I took on this role,” Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development said in announcing Cagle’s appointment in January.
Just last week, Ford announced that it is creating a separate division for its EV expansion and that it will spend $50 billion on electric vehicles between this year and 2026.
The company is spending more than $11 billion to build an EV car plant in Tennessee —about 30 miles from Cagle’s hometown of Jackson — and battery factories in Kentucky.
“We’re going through a massive change in our transportation industry,” Cagle said.
There’s a tremendous amount of money being invested in the Southeast, he said, “So why not Oklahoma?”
The Department of Commerce began its Automotive Accelerator Program in 2020, and now it is working on 19 economic development projects in the automotive sector, an effort the department says is intended to focus on the state’s central location, focus on supply chain growth and low cost of doing business.
In addition to recruiting new businesses, Cagle said the state is identifying specialty companies that may not be well-known but are already involved in supplying automotive parts, to “try to bring them to the party too.”
Working for the Department of Commerce in some ways is a return to Cagle’s original career. He earned a master’s degree in planning and worked as a city planner, regional planner and economic development planner for several years in Tennessee. He worked with everything from parks to subdivisions to transportation.
That work introduced him to Goodyear managers in Union City, Tenn., and he was offered the job of communications manager in 1984. (He’d already had some media experience as a part-time sports writer for several years at the local newspaper.)
It was a long and fruitful relationship. He stayed at Union City until May 2009, when he moved to the same job in Lawton. He and wife Pat’s two children were grown, and he saw new opportunities here.
“It was a plant that was really doing a lot of neat things,” Cagle said.
The associates welcomed him here, he said, and he praised the work of local managers and local officials on behalf of the plant.
“My experience at Goodyear was second to none,” he said.
In Lawton, Cagle handled not only media relations, but also internal communications, and he worked with community, state and federal officials on projects of interest to Goodyear and the community, such as the expansion of Goodyear Boulevard to U.S. 62.
The job also brought him together with representatives from tiremakers and distributors. Goodyear, by the way, in December unveiled its first replacement market tires designed especially for electric vehicles.
As he was pondering retirement, he talked with officials from the Department of Commerce who suggested he use his experience in a new capacity with the department’s efforts to attract automotive companies. He was impressed with the “very professional team” at Commerce and saw an opportunity to do something old and new at the same time by returning to community development.
“To merge all that together, it’s been a great ride for me.”
The work will include the state, as well as local communities for prospective sites, and workforce development will be on the list of priorities.
“There’s a role for everybody to play in this arena,” he said.
While everyone wants short-term results, Cagle hopes to “get Oklahoma ready to be a busy place in the years to come.”
“One of my goals is to set up a program that won’t be just for 2022 but go the next 20 years,” he said.
“I’m really excited, and I think if I did not do this I would’ve kicked myself later in life.”