Pam & Barry’s Team – RE/MAX Professionals ranked in sixth place for medium sized real estate teams in the entire nation for 2022.
This prestigious ranking system is in its 18th year and is compiled and published by RealTrends + Wall Street Journal in a list that has come to be known as The Thousand list of America’s top 1,000 real estate professionals and teams.
In 2022, Pam & Barry’s Team completed 516 transactions (sales). For this achievement, the team earned the sixth place ranking in transactions for medium teams, or teams that consist of 6 to 10 realtors. In fact, since 2004 the team has ranked in the top 50 year after year, according to a press release.
“We are just so truly blessed to have been able to help so many with their real estate needs,” said Pam Marion. “Our clients are so important to us. Our goal is to provide expert assistance to each and every one. Whether they are looking to buy, sell or anything else we are going to be there with them every step of the way. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
“Our team is what makes us,” said Barry Ezerski. “The professionals we have — from our buyer and listing specialists to our support staff — do everything they can to help our clients. We have an awesome team, and Pam and I feel so blessed to work with such great people on a daily basis.“
They also received multiple awards at the annual RE/MAX Celebration event in late February of this year:
- #1 Team in Oklahoma (6-10 Member)
- #1 Team (6-10 Member) in Oklahoma by Transactions — Total of 516