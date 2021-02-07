AARP Tax-Aid volunteers have begun accepting calls to schedule appointments with tax preparation at Lawton Public Library.
Volunteers are accepting clients by appointment only, Library Administrator Kristin Herr said. Clients will be required to call in to make an appointment and also will be required to follow social distancing and hygenic practices.
While tax preparation is by appointment only, a schedule has not yet been set by the library. However, Herr recommends people call the Main Library to be put on a list. Once people are on the list, they will get a call back with an appointment time, she said. There are no age or income restrictions.
The IRS will begin accepting tax returns Friday, Herr said. Once an appointment is scheduled, filers should set aside about 45 minutes with the volunteer, although all tax fillings are different and times could vary.
“Because of the stimulus packages, we’re expecting higher than normal turnout,” said Herr. “I suggest people should make their appointments early and file even if they’ve never filed before or no longer need to file.”
The AARP Tax-Aide volunteers who prepare and file taxes at the Lawton Public Library are IRS certified and are anticipating opening soon, Herr said. The volunteers are following federal, state and local regulations, so the process may change throughout the tax season. Those people who normally get their taxes done at the Center for Creative Living also will need to go to the library.
“We know people are worried about getting their returns done. Please be patient with the volunteers. They have to follow the rules,” said Herr.
Along with tax questions, library staff are helping people navigate unemployment and stimulus payment information. Call the library at (580) 581-3450 to speak to a library employee for assistance.