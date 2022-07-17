Lawton building permits passed the $8.4 million mark in June, thanks largely to commercial construction and a bounty of residential solar panel installations.
New home construction remained at a low point thanks to high prices for materials and rising interest rates. The city issued three permits for single-family homes valued at $600,000.
The hot spot for residential construction was in solar energy. Last month the city issued 40 permits for solar panel installations valued at $1.87 million.
Commercial permits totaled almost $5.4 million last month. The largest, valued at $3.2 million, was for remodeling of Billingsley Hyundai at 2503 NW 82nd.
The Museum of the Great Plains received a $531,622 permit to rebuild the Red River Trading Post, a recreation of an 1840s trading post. The fort is being demolished and the building will be reconstructed with more historically appropriate materials.
Questions about the fate of the Long John Silver’s restaurant were settled with a $500,000 permit to remodel the shop, which was damaged by fire in February 2020 and remained vacant during the COVID pandemic.
The city also issued a $470,000 permit to repair the block wall at Ted’s Café Escondido, 3807 Cache Road.
Other large commercial projects included:
•A $300,000 permit to remodel 5,900 square feet in Town West Center, 5338 Cache Road, for an Anytime Fitness Center;
•A $100,000 permit to install an electronic access control system at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee;
•A $53,000 remodeling permit for a yoga studio at 5103 W. Gore;
•A $48,000 permit to replace a roof at Amber Apartments, 1502 NW Kingsbury;
•A $45,000 permit to install an electronic access system at Lawton City Hall, 212 NW 9th;
•A $35,000 remodeling permit for the All About You Salon and Spa at 2602 W. Lee;
•A $25,000 permit to install an electronic access control system at the City Hall Annex building at 102 SW 5th;
•A $20,000 permit to install equipment for the El Toro restaurant at 1320 Homestead Drive;
•A $15,000 permit for a change of use to accommodate a Buddhist temple at 715 SW B; and
•A $10,000 permit to update the Nextlink to install internet antennas at 3209 SW 67th.