Commercial projects helped boost the City of Lawton’s building permits to nearly $7 million in July.
The city also issued five home permits totaling $1.055 million last month. Builders purchased 21 permits totaling more than $800,000 to place solar panels on homes.
The largest permit of the month, valued at $2 million, was for construction of a 250,000-square-foot storage storage yard for Silver-Line Plastics at 8801 SW Neal Blvd. in the Lawton Industrial Park. Other large permits included:
•A $1 million permit to complete the interior of the ABC Supply warehouse at 816 SE 1st;
•A $900,000 permit to construct a 2,456-square-foot building for HTeaO, a Texas-based chain of iced tea stores, 3323 Cache Road;
•A $388,000 to construct a warehouse for K&D Construction Services, 119 NE 20th;
•A $110,467 permit for USAA to building an automated teller machine at 40 N. Sheridan Road;
•A $48,000 permit for remodeling at the Taco Bell at 6704 Cache Road;
•A $35,000 permit to remodel space at 5119 Cache Road for an insurance agency;
•A $28,500 permit for exterior repairs in Cache Road Square, 3807 Cache Road;
•A $26,028 permit for a showroom for the U-Haul that is occupying the old Kmart store at 1050 NW 38th, which it is converting into self-storage units;
•A $20,000 permit for vacuums and a canopy at the Shine Car Wash, 5203 Cache Road;
•A $16,879 permit for a fire alarm system at the Veterans Resource Center, 402 SW B; and
•A $16,000 permit to convert space at 1314 W. Gore into a medical marijuana dispensary.