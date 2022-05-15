Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport and other airports in Oklahoma will have a new tool at their disposal for recruiting direct flights.
Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Oklahoma Air Service Development Grant Program into law, which will allow the state to partner with airports and their communities to attract airlines that would bring in direct flights. Sen. Paul Rosino, the Oklahoma City Republican who presented Senate Bill 1461, said it will be a strong economic development tool for enticing businesses to locate in Oklahoma because those businesses could have direct air access to specific cities.
“Having a statewide program providing grant funding to our commercial headquarters can give them an important edge when competing with other states for those critical direct routes,” Rosino said in a statement, of a program that will be directed by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
Simply put, the grant program would provide funding for commercial air service development projects that introduce new airline service. Eligible communities, which must submit applications and business plans, must provide specific data and prove they can provide a minimum 20 percent match of total project cost through local sources.
Barbara McNally, director of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, said the program reflects the efforts of state aviation officials, including those in Lawton.
“It is a good tool, like the DOT (Department of Transportation) small community air service development grants we have received before,” she said, of past efforts that have been used to bring airline service to Lawton-Fort Sill to supplement direct daily flights provided by American Eagle between Lawton and Dallas-Fort Worth.
While the Lawton airport’s managing body doesn’t have an immediate project on the table, McNally said the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority could make that decision, directing airport staff to engage a consultant for air service development. That consultant would be tasked with analyzing the local market to see what needs there may be — perhaps, an East Coast connection for military personnel leaving Fort Sill for assignments in the eastern U.S. — and making recommendations.
A key to the grant process is proving the local community could provide at least 20 percent of the project cost. The community would have to decide where such funds could come from, McNally said.
McNally said there is another point to consider: While the grant program will make the state an important part of economic development, local communities still would have to work to make air service successful.
“If seats aren’t full and the service is not being used, they will not stay, regardless of incentives,” McNally said.
Carriers already operating in airports have said their service and the number of daily flights is directly linked to passenger loads, meaning the percentage of seats filled on a flight.
The law, which goes into effect Nov. 1, also creates a revolving fund, to consist of all money received by the Tax Commission which are specifically required by law to be deposited in the fund, any public or private donations, contributions and gifts received for the benefit of the fund, and any amounts appropriated by the Legislature. Specific allocations are not specified.