The same limitations seen in the Lawton housing market as a whole is affecting rental properties made available for low- and moderate-income residents.
Jervis Jackson, housing services director for the Lawton Housing Authority, said the entity’s goal is to provide housing for such residents while also creating stability in the household “so they no longer need the services we are providing.”
But, the housing authority is facing the same tight availability market being seen across the entire local housing inventory. Lawton Housing Authority has a total of 358 units available for rent, through single units for single residents and families, and units targeted toward elderly and/or disabled residents.
Those rental units have an occupancy rate of 96 percent, Jackson said, adding the combined waiting lists for those 358 structures now is 163 people.
“There are 163 vying for the 14-16 that are available,” he said, adding single living spaces, in particular, are hard to find and that is causing some stress. “The greater need for us is more affordable housing.”
The same shortage is being seen in the Section 8 voucher program, where the federal government provides funds to help cover housing costs for low-income residents. Lawton’s baseline, as far as the number of vouchers available each year, is 92, Jackson said. But, the housing authority also has some “specialized” vouchers reserved for military veterans and their families. Up to 30 of the vouchers are portable, meaning they can be transferred to other jurisdictions.
Jackson said that means a total of 105 vouchers are available for Lawton-area residents who need them, but 96 percent are in use. The need extends far beyond those who already using them. Jackson said there are 85 people on the waiting list for vouchers and they will be there a while.
“It takes two years to move off the list,” he said, adding with because of that two-year wait and the number of residents already waiting, Lawton Housing Authority has closed its list for a time.