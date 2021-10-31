Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport has put plans in place to fund the next phase of its terminal modernization project.
The airport’s governing board voted last week to adopt a resolution that authorizes the issuance of a $9.5 million revenue note to fund that work. Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority approved the action unanimously, acting on a plan they set into place in 2019 to ensure the airport had sufficient funding for a series of modernization and repair projects. Phase I, which included installation of a carousel-style baggage claim system, was completed this summer.
Phase II, projected to be let for bids in November, is a combination of all the projects left to be done, ranging from building a larger secured passenger holding area to improvements to the terminal’s front entrance.
Work to be funded includes construction of a secured passenger holding area twice the size of the existing one and the addition of a covered walkway between the terminal and aircraft; separate corridors for boarding and deplaning passengers and a larger TSA screening area; updated airline and car rental areas; relocating baggage screening equipment to an interior site; and a new canopy at the front entrance and reducing what is now six outside terminal access points to three vestibule doors.
Chuck Wade, the airport authority’s attorney, said Arvest Bank of Lawton has agreed to handle the revenue note, a funding mechanism used successfully by entities such as Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City to ensure funding is available up front for renovation work. Wade said that agreement with Arvest Bank comes with “very competitive” interest rates, while using the local bank will avoid other costs associated with issuing revenue notes.
Airport bond counsel Jarrad Davidson will continue to oversee the tax-exempt revenue note project, Wade said.
Wade said the note actually will function as a “line of credit,” funding the airport authority can draw from as work begins. Airport officials have said they intend to keep searching for grants and other sources to help fund renovations, as they did with Phase I. Arvest will provide that funding up front, but other local banks will be allowed to participate, Wade said.
Wade and Airport Director Barbara McNally said the note is written to allow the airport authority flexibility. Projects, initially proposed as two phases, were combined into one phase for the purpose of a better construction bid. Officials are retaining the right to divide the project if necessary, and the revenue note is written to allow that, Wade said.
Airport authority member David Madigan said the revenue note provides a short term line of credit, as opposed to funding avenues such as general obligation bonds recently undertaken by the City of Lawton for long-term credit.
“This way makes a lot of sense,” said Madigan, explaining money drawn from the line of credit will be repaid by annual funding the airport receives from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Madigan said while rate had not been set, indications were for a 1.99 percent interest rate, something Davidson has called “very competitive.” That rate stems from the guaranteed revenue source covering the debt, annual federal funding. The airport receives $1 million a year in Passenger Facility Charges, fees on the tickets of passengers who board planes in Lawton and dedicated to aviation-related upgrades.
Madigan, president and CEO of the Lawton Arvest Bank, will not be involved in the project; the bank’s lead will be taken by another administrator there, Wade said.
McNally said in September that bids will determine how the project proceeds because of concerns about dramatic increases in the cost of construction materials and delays in delivery. The project will be let for bids in November, and McNally said she anticipates construction will begin in early 2022.