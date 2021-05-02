Work to help modernize the terminal of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport won’t be done until May, just in time for the airport’s governing board to begin moving into the phase of upgrades.
Jet Commercial Construction had expected to complete its $3.8 million terminal renovation by mid-April, but Airport Manager Barbara McNally said delays in shipment of materials is affecting the completion date. That project has added a new carousel baggage claim area and a temporary secured passenger holding area on the south side of the terminal, while making upgrades in the general public area.
McNally said Jet Commercial Construction’s completion of its project doesn’t mean construction is over inside the terminal.
“We’ll be ready to go out for bids on the next two phases,” she said, of projects that will continue the modernization by rebuilding the secured passenger holding area, adding a covered boarding gate, expanding the security screening area and creating separate corridors for enplaning and deplaning passengers.
McNally has said the intent is to launch construction of those next projects by year’s end.
One of the largest projects in those next two phases will be construction of a secured passenger holding area, where passengers who have been through TSA screening wait before boarding aircraft. The new area will be twice as large as the existing one, built on the same site. Passengers will be moved to the temporary holding area created by Jet Commercial Construction until the new holding area is one. The temporary area then will be converted to other use.
Other work will include updating airline and car rental areas, relocating TSA baggage screening equipment to an interior site (that equipment now is in the terminal lobby), installing a canopy at the front entrance, and increasing energy efficiency by reducing what is now six outside doors to three vestibule doors.
McNally said the work represents the airport’s next five years of federal Entitlement Funds, but the airport authority also is using revenue bonds to provide the funding upfront, with federal funds to repay that debt.
As plans continue for the terminal, T&G Construction is slated to begin work on a $72,325 project to overlay the car rental parking lot near the terminal.
McNally said the funding source for that project is facility fees that car rental agencies pay for the space they lease in the terminal. Under a long-standing agreement, those funds are reserved for expenditures related to the car rental facilities. Projects funded from the facility fees are decided upon by the car rental agencies, McNally has said. This paving project is one of their top priorities.