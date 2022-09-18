The City of Lawton is among the finalists that will be recognized in November at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 32nd annual Environmental Excellence Celebration.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful said Lawton is one of the entities that will be recognized for doing its part to help preserve the beauty and sustainability of Oklahoma.
Lawton will be recognized under the Great American Cleanup Best Overall category, along with the City of Comanche, the City of Watonga, and the City of Broken Arrow/Keep Broken Arrow Beautiful.
“We are incredibly honored to be considered for this award for the second year in a row,” said Corey Bowen, the City of Lawton neighborhood services supervisor who helped coordinate this year’s Trash Off. “We came into this year with high hopes of besting our achievements last year and I believe we have done that. Thanks to the vision of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, as well as the support and involvement of so many wonderful volunteers across the community, we were able to coordinate this amazing event to further unify and beautify our city.”
Lawton’s April 30 Trash Off, coordinated by the City of Lawton in collaboration with the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, collected 60.47 tons of debris, including 37.10 tons of residential trash/waste, 7.09 tons of brushwood/limbs, 5.78 tons of tires (369 tires total), 3.89 tons of paint (2,693 gallons/cans) and 6.61 tons of metal/appliances.
The effort also attracted 257 volunteers, who helped clean up high profile places such as parks and medians.
This year’s Environmental Excellence Celebration will honor more than 35 individuals, communities, businesses, municipalities, state agencies and more for work during the past year accomplishing Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s mission. Nominations come from the public, with a panel of guest judges determining finalists.
“Here at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful we work tirelessly to help communities thrive. Through this event we are able to affirm and thank them for their investment in community beautification” said Jeanette Nance, KOB executive director. “When disconnected people come together as a community with a cause, we change the face of Oklahoma.”
The City of Comanche also is a finalist under the Government Programs Municipality under 25,000 category, while Lynna Wilmes, Main Street Altus, will be recognized as an Affiliate Champion.