Lawton developer and builder Ron Nance has been named vice president/secretary of the Oklahoma Home Builders Association (OkHBA) for the 2021-2022 term.
Next year, Nance will serve as vice president/treasurer, leading him to serve a term as president in 2023.
Nance is president and CEO of The Oaks Development Company and a certified professional builder. In February 2007, Nance’s construction company was featured on national television when he was selected by ABC’s Extreme Makeover Home Edition to build a home for Lawton resident Sgt. Gene Westbrook and his family. In 2008, Nance began his development known as The Oaks, located at Southwest 67th Street and Bishop Road.
Nance’s career in real estate began on the commercial side and led him to earn the CCIM designation. He owns and operates a number of commercial buildings in Lawton used for both high end office space and retail.
Nance began his building career in 1985. Since that time, he has built hundreds of homes in Southwest Lawton and exhibited a commitment to the beautification of Lawton.
Nance owns and operates a number of different businesses outside of real estate, including a buffalo ranch that has had as many as 1,500 buffalo running on 5,500 acres of Oklahoma ranch land. Today, he contributes to the buffalo industry with the breeding of rare and high-quality black bison. The buffalo can be seen roaming the land surrounding The Oaks.
Nance has served on many boards within the community and is chairman of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation.
The Oklahoma Home Builders Association represents more than 2,500 members in 11 local associations statewide. Since Oklahoma is a non-licensing state for builders, OkHBA works to promote integrity and qualification within the industry through the Certified Professional Builder Program. This is a voluntary designation builders can attain to show their commitment to pursuing continuing education and the highest standards in the building industry.
OkHBA is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders, making it part of the most influential and active organization in the building industry.