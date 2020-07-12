When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the nation this spring, the IRS extended the annual tax submission deadline, giving taxpayers more time to file and the government time to catch up on a backlog of paperwork.
Next week, the new deadline rolls around, and local tax preparers are hustling to get as many taxes as possible filed by July 15.
The delay in this year’s tax process is not only affecting those who have put off filing, but those who filed just prior to the pandemic shutting down businesses in March.
“There are an estimated 4.7 million tax returns waiting to be processed,” said Lawton CPA Donald L. Smith.
Taxpayers can file taxes electronically or by mail. According to Smith, those who file online often receive an acknowledgement “within an hour” that their return has been accepted by the IRS.
But for those who file via snail mail, the process, fittingly, moves at a snail’s pace.
“If you paper file through the mail, it’s no different now than it was 40 years ago,” Smith said. “You do not get an acknowledgement. The only way you have ever gotten an acknowledgement for filing paperwork is if you also send in a return receipt request, but that still takes time.”
Like most businesses, schools and organizations, the IRS closed its doors this spring in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, according to Smith, teleworking was not as straightforward as it has been for other businesses and entities.
“Do we really want IRS employees working from home with our Social Security Numbers and other sensitive info?” Smith said.
He knows many of his clients’ taxes are sitting in locked rooms at processing centers, just waiting to be handled.
“Does it worry me? No, not really,” Smith said. “Does it bother me? Also no, other than the client still calls wondering if you’ve heard anything.”
Those who haven’t received confirmation of filing receipt need not worry either, Smith said. Regardless of the processing date, the postmark on your taxes is the date that counts — meaning even if your return isn’t processed until October, if it was postmarked in March or April, you won’t accrue interest or receive a penalty.
For now, it’s simply a waiting game as the IRS plays catch up. And if you haven’t heard from the government on your taxes, there’s no need to panic.
“Be patient, they’re working on it,” Smith reassured. “They’re definitely behind, but they will eventually dig out.”
As the clock ticks towards July 15, Smith said things are just as hectic as they normally are mid-March, if not busier.
“We’ve got probably about 20 (tax filings) sitting in here to get done, and we’re still getting calls to get them done,” Smith said, adding that he had just received a call requesting an appointment to file as late as Monday.
“No, it’s not possible,” he had to tell the client, “but I’ll get you an extension.”