Design work may be ready to move forward on a bypass planned for Lawton’s west industrial park.
The proposal to sign an agreement with EST Inc. for that work is one of two design contracts to be considered by the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting. Council members also will consider a contract with H.W. Lochner to design repairs or replacements on five bridges that city administrators have deemed critical.
City leaders and members of the economic development community have discussed the industrial bypass plan for years, a proposal that would extend Goodyear Boulevard north to link into U.S. 62/Rogers Lane. Goodyear Boulevard now dead-ends at Cache Road, and route options for truckers bringing goods into and out of the west industrial park typically involve using Lawton arterials.
EST already has done conceptual designs for the bypass, which would extend Goodyear Boulevard north and northeast to link into the existing bypass that brings U.S. 62 traffic around Lawton to link to Interstate 44 via Rogers Lane. With council approval on Tuesday, EST would move into the construction design phase for a project featuring a 0.6-mile extension, four ramps to U.S. 62 and one mile of improvements along the highway, to include additional auxiliary lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic.
The agreement also would make EST responsible for collecting topographic and utility information, performing geotechnical investigations, providing pavement recommendation, evaluating drainage areas and conducting hydraulic analysis, and acquiring needed right of way. The contract also includes project management services.
EST has already done multiple design projects for Lawton, to include upgrades under way on West Lee Boulevard, and work on roads within the industrial park.
Total cost of the contract is $1,185,610, with contract time specified as 520 days. Funding will come from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
That CIP also is the funding source for $618,503 worth of design services by H.W. Lochner and work centered on two deteriorating bridges on South 11th Street over Wolf Creek (north of the city landfill), bridges on eastbound and westbound Cache Road over Wolf Creek (near Oak Avenue), and a bridge on Northeast 29th Street, over the Wrattman Creek tributary.
The South 11th Street bridges originally were designated significantly deteriorated with a “functionally obsolete rating” in 2020 after an inspection coordinated by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Repairs on those bridges (which were limited to 13 tons of vehicular weight) were completed in October 2020, with the replacement of a section of steel beam. But inspections this year found both bridges have continued to deteriorate, to include substructure areas, with severe cracking seen in the deck. City engineers said both bridges now are rated structurally insufficient and require “emergency replacement.”
Design fees for those construction plans will total $492,703.
The Cache Road bridges have been deemed structurally deficient, with repairs needed to expansion and construction joints, as well as replacement of bearing assemblies; they also will be repainted. Design services for those bridges (eastbound and westbound lanes) will be $65,900.
The Northeast 29th Street bridge was closed earlier this year because it is structurally insufficient, city engineers said, adding the bridge will remain closed until it is replaced with a new two-lane bridge. Design fees for that project total $59,900.