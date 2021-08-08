Lawton construction permits topped $6.5 million last month with commercial projects accounting for almost $5 million of the total.
New home permits, while down from a surge of 10 in June, totaled $810,000 as builders purchased permits for five homes, the second-best month of 2021.
Commercial permits totaled $4.89 million. More than half the value came from a $2.8 million permit to remodel 13,000 square feet in Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road, to accommodate a plasma donation center for BioMat USA. The company has three other centers in Oklahoma and one in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Medical marijuana continued to account for a large share of construction activity. The city issued a $980,000 permit to remodel 35,000 square feet at 202 SE D for a medical marijuana grow facility. The city also issued a $15,000 permit to expand the Farm-A-Seed grow facility at 3140 Cache Road, a $15,000 remodeling permit for the Cannabless dispensary and a $10,000 permit to remodel 8907 Cache Road for a drive-through dispensary.
Wal-Mart, 6301 Cache Road, received a $500,000 permit for remodeling.
Other large permits included:
•An $80,000 permit to remodel 4,966 square in Erwin Acres Shopping Center, 1222 N. Sheridan, for Rent-a-Center. The business was formerly across the street north of Aldi (signs on that building say that a Buddy’s Home Furnishings, another rental business, will move into that location);
•A $68,000 permit for work on the driveway at MacArthur High School, 510 NE 45th;
•A $55,000 permit to remodel the kitchen at Western Hills Christian Church, 1401 NW 82nd;
•A $35,000 remodeling permit at Comanche County Memorial Hospital;
•A $30,000 permit to remodel the office and clubhouse at the Sycamore Trail Mobile Home Community, 2101 SW 38th;
•A $30,000 permit to make 675 square feet in Cache Road Square available for a new tenant;
•A $25,000 permit to remodel office space in Doll’s Plaza, 309 S. 11th;
•A $25,000 permit to upgrade the Dish Wireless tower at 116 E. Rogers Lane;
•A $23,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system at the new farmers market under construction downtown; and
•A fire alarm system for Lawton Heights United Methodist Church, 1514 NW Andrews.