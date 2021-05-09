New commercial construction took a breather in April.
The City of Lawton issued permits totaling $1.81 million, all for remodeling or signs.
Residential permits totaled $1.31 million. Four new single-family homes accounted for $820,000 of the residential total.
The boom in medical marijuana continued to swell the permit report. The largest commercial permit in April, valued at $600,000, was for remodeling 6,086 square feet at 301 SE D for a medical marijuana growing facility.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $456,200 permit to overlay 19,737 square feet of roof for the AT&T building at No. 7 SW 17th;
•A $376,075 permit for a new walk-in cooler for the Lawton Public Schools food service center at 1901 W. Lee;
•A $100,000 permit for a parking lot at the former Texaco station at 1344 NW 53rd;
•A $60,000 permit for a 700-square-foot pool pavilion for The Enclave Home Owners Association, 3600 NW Julie Drive;
•A $50,000 permit to convert 2,186 square feet of space at 2505 SW 6th for a medical marijuana growing facility;
•A $45,200 permit for a fire sprinkler system for Chen’s Green Grow, 101 SE D;
•A $25,000 permit to upgrade the T-Mobile cell tower at 102 SW 4th;
•A $17,000 permit to convert 1201 N. Sheridan for use as the Mango Cannabis medical marijuana dispensary; and
•A $10,000 permit for a fire alarm system at the new Panera Bread, 821 N. Sheridan.