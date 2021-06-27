The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce officially emerged from pandemic mode June 18 when it celebrated the end of a year of challenges and looked ahead to opportunities.
The chamber was forced to cancel last year’s banquet — and many other in-person events — and focus more on virtual service to its members, such as remote workshops, President Krista Ratliff said that despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic that the chamber launched the Grow the 580 campaign to encourage shopping at local businesses and conducted 29 remote conferences, “an impressive run in the best of times.”
Guest speaker was Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who said Lawtonians have maintained their positive attitude and are ready to move forward.
“We’ve all been through a lot the past year and a half, some a lot more than others,” he said.
“Oklahoma has been open and it’s been open for a long time,” Pinnell said, and now is the time to reject mediocrity and prove that “Oklahoma is better than OK.”
“If we tell that story, we will start to grow these communities again.”
“Oklahoma is ready for the next step,” and one field of opportunity is attracting businesses that are tired of overregulation and taxes in their current homes.
Another prime area of development should be tourism. Travel accounts for $710 million in spending, he said, and that total should be $1 billion. The state has invested $11 million in the Quartz Mountain state lodge, and it needs to do more to tell people both in and outside the state about the recreation opportunities available. Tourism creates jobs, and it also creates taxes that the state and communities depend upon.
It wasn’t long ago, he said, that he had no idea that Medicine Park was such a tourist spot.
“I didn’t know that we had a cobblestone town in Oklahoma,” he said. “I didn’t know it was that great of a place.”
“Most Oklahomans don’t know what’s 30 minutes from their front doors.”
The evening also was Chairman Mark Scott's last as chairman as he welcomed his successor, Rick Walker, who will serve as chairman for 2021-2022.