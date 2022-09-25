Some local businessmen aren’t convinced Railroad Street is the best location for Lawton’s new mass transit transfer center.

City of Lawton officials are making plans to build the LATS transfer center on the west side of Railroad Street, immediately west of the new Lawton Public Safety Center. Officials actually are discussing two sites: land stretching between Southwest A and Southwest B Avenue for the transfer center, and a tract on the east side of Railroad Street at Southeast D Avenue for a combination maintenance, storage and administrative complex.