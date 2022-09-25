Some local businessmen aren’t convinced Railroad Street is the best location for Lawton’s new mass transit transfer center.
City of Lawton officials are making plans to build the LATS transfer center on the west side of Railroad Street, immediately west of the new Lawton Public Safety Center. Officials actually are discussing two sites: land stretching between Southwest A and Southwest B Avenue for the transfer center, and a tract on the east side of Railroad Street at Southeast D Avenue for a combination maintenance, storage and administrative complex.
Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, met in executive session Sept. 13 to discuss appraising or purchasing the property they would need to make the northern tract large enough for the transfer center (no action was taken in open session). A property owner who could be affected by that decision doesn’t think the location is a good one, and isn’t interested in selling his property to make it happen.
Anthony Layton, owner of the Layton Clinic for Orthotic-Prosthetic and Ped-orthotic Care, said he hasn’t been formally approached by the city, explaining he was initially told by a commercial real estate agent the city might be looking at his property. Layton said he met with a city official who gave him a rough idea of one prospective site, Railroad Street.
“I was left with the impression it is a possibility, but not etched in stone,” he said, adding he expressed concerns about what he assumed was one of multiple sites, but didn’t know land acquisition was being discussed last week. “In terms of being notified, no.”
Layton said he and his wife own property on Southwest 1st Street at Southwest A and Southwest B, which, like all the property they own in the area, is part of their clinic. The complex includes the clinic and a lab, along with a commercial warehouse they purchased years ago and which holds the metal and wood shops that make their devices. A park on the east side of the clinic is the “test track,” where clients obtaining devices for their lower extremities can test the devices.
Layton said based on what he’s seen of proposed plans, city officials will want some of his land.
“My understanding is that they would take off the east side of my warehouse and a good chunk of the park,” he said. “My primary concern, the reason I don’t want it, is what they are proposing would disrupt my practice.
“It would compromise my capacity, and I’d probably have to relocate the whole operation. I’m 73 years old and I don’t want to go through the setup,” he said of a business he has operated since the mid-1990s.
Layton also questions the wisdom of using what is a two-lane road for bus traffic when it already is being used by emergency vehicles.
“I don’t understand that reasoning,” he said.
Phil Kennedy, owner of Comanche Lumber and Comanche Home Center, made his feelings clear to the City Council in August: what they are proposing will disrupt his business.
One of his primary concerns is the city’s apparent plan to close Southwest B Avenue at Railroad Street, the south side of the transfer center.
“That will cause us a problem in bringing in vendor trucks, which generally are semi trucks that have trailers,” he said, explaining the trucks use Southwest B Avenue to access Railroad Street and without it, “it is more difficult to bring those trucks in.”
Kennedy said a lot of of Comanche Lumber’s truck traffic travels down Railroad Street, and his employees unload materials along that road from one to four semis every day.
“They’re interacting with cars on Railroad Street,” he said, adding the business also has its own delivery trucks, not as large as semis but still large enough to disrupt traffic. “We want to make sure we are as safe as we can be.”
Comanche Lumber isn’t the only business whose vehicles use Railroad Street. Kennedy said there are construction vendors and concrete companies that use Railroad Street to access job sites, and those vehicles will be interacting with LATS buses and, potentially, Greyhound buses.
“That would make it more challenging and less safe,” he said, of the additional bus traffic.
Kennedy, noting his family business has been in that general area for 50 years, said they have worked through conflicts with the traffic that the new public safety complex has added, “but it’s not the easiest thing to get out of there now.
“I can only see buses making that more challenging. I think we need a great (bus) facility, but I think there are other places.”
Jim Foster, who worked in that area, said Lawton has a good location for its transfer center: the old police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. City officials actually had selected that site and began design work, before the council accepted a recommendation from its study committee in 2019 to abandon it because it would conflict with upgrades planned to the west (including the new Lawton Farmers Market) and because it wasn’t large enough for what they had in mind.
Foster said one argument he hears against the police station site is that bus fumes could interfere with the “pleasure of buying fresh produce from the farmers market.” He disagrees.
“Lawton, Oklahoma, is pretty well known for the breezes through here,” he said, of the area’s often gusty winds. “Diesel fumes would be coming from the east side of the market. We rarely have east winds; when you do, it usually means getting rain.
“And, they’re (the buses) only there once per hour. The farmers market is not open every hour of the week. It doesn’t make any sense at all.”
Layton said there is a decided advantage to having the transfer center next door, where someone could hop off the bus, quickly walk to the market to get what they need, then be back to the transfer center in time to catch the next bus. Missing that bus will mean a longer wait, turning a simple trip into a multi-hour ordeal, he said.
He said there are other arguments for the police station site, property entirely owned by the City of Lawton, to include its immediate access to West Gore Boulevard, and existing water and sewer infrastructure. He also points to a nearby site on the south side of Southwest B Avenue, from Southwest 2nd to Southwest 3rd streets, that could be used for the maintenance facility. He said that site already has a concrete pad for parking and existing garage spaces.