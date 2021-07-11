Lawton building permits topped $7 million in June thanks to strong commercial construction and an unusual surge in new home permits.
The city issued permits for 10 new single family home permits valued at $2.4 million, the most since before the pandemic struck in spring 2020.
Tonya Dawson of Veterans United Home Loans, who is president of the Southwest Oklahoma Home Builders Association, said the relatively large number of permits represent some catching up and seems to be fueled by anticipated declining lumber prices and high prices for existing homes.
Lumber prices soared last spring but have since dropped dramatically, although those prices remain higher than a year ago and the decreases are still working their way to builders and consumers.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it continues,” she said.
“We definitely have the demand for new construction right now,” said Barry Ezerski of Pam & Barry’s Team RE/MAX Professionals. “The problem has been the cost of materials have been so high many builders were only building custom homes for people where they knew the sale would occur immediately.
“Most were reluctant to start any ‘speculative or spec’ homes because they couldn’t take a chance on building anything that wasn’t already sold because of the huge fluctuation in pricing that we’ve seen on most building materials the past couple of months (lumber, brick, windows, etc.) which squeezes any profits builders were making.
“The good news is lumber prices are stabilizing and I think we’ll see more permits in the months ahead for speculative homes, which are really needed when sales inventory is as low as we have now,” he said.
Ezerski said some of the additional permits can be attributed to timing.
“There weren’t many the month before as the city permitting department was undergoing some changes which caused a couple of days delay in some permits, which were put in at the end of the month moving it to the next month. That shouldn’t happen as much going forward.
“Several of the homes are pre-sold constructions where customers are having builders build them custom homes in areas that were just newly developed, like the new street in Eastlake or the new street or part in Scissortail on the east side. Those new lots just opened up allowing the permits to be filed on them.”
High prices for existing homes — which has persisted for the past year and a half despite the pandemic — are convincing some buyers to look at new homes instead, Dawson said.
Sellers are receiving multiple offers, Dawson said, and the bids are above asking prices.
“I’ve never seen it before and I’ve been in the business since 1980,” she said, and she thinks the situation will persists until fall.
Commercial permits topped $3.7 million, with medical marijuana facilities continuing to swell permit totals. The city issued a change-of-use permit valued at $600,000 to convert 12,500 square feet at 416 SE F into a marijuana grow facility and dispensary and a $300,000 remodeling permit to convert 18,916 square feet at 101 SE D for Chen’s Green Farm, a grow facility.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $1.5 million, was for construction of a new 35,800-square-foot storage facility for Storage R Us at 900 W. Rogers Lane.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $210,000 permit to install new fencing at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 12 SW 7th;
•A $200,000 permit for a 5,600-square-foot warehouse addition at Jones Seed, 249 E. Gore;
•A $180,000 permit to remodel the Arby’s restaurant at No. 1 N. Sheridan;
•A $150,00 remodeling permit for a new F45 fitness training center at 2044 NW 82nd in the Lawton Marketplace retail center;
•A $143,000 remodeling permit at 2410 Cache Road, Suite A, for a T-Mobile store;
•Permits totaling $106,000 to upgrade the Dish Wireless towers at 405 SE J and 7505 Cache Road;
•Permits totaling $59,900 to remodel the exteriors of EZ GO car washes at No. 1 NW 67th, 2401 Cache Road and 6439 Cache Road;
•A $52,000 remodeling permit for an axe-throwing range and restaurant and bar at 2705 N. Sheridan;
•A $50,000 permit for a 2,400-square-foot carport at RV Connection, 2202 SW U.S. 281B South;
•A $25,000 permit to upgrade the cell tower at 145 NE 20th for T-Mobile;
•A $22,204 remodeling permit for Lawton Kids Dentistry at 4417 W. Gore;
•A $24,800 permit for a fire sprinkling system as part of the remodeling at the McDonald’s at 1015 W. Lee;
•A $20,000 permit to upgrade the Verizon cell tower at 6402 W. Gore; and
•A $10,000 remodeling permit for Gangnam Style Barbecue at 1915 N. Sheridan.