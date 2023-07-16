Lawton building permits totaled $6.4 million in June, thanks mainly to another crop of commercial projects.
Residential permits totaled $2.4 million, with only two single-family home permits accounting for $450,000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Lawton building permits totaled $6.4 million in June, thanks mainly to another crop of commercial projects.
Residential permits totaled $2.4 million, with only two single-family home permits accounting for $450,000.
More than half of the residential permits — 42 totaling $1.3 million — were for addition of solar panels to homes.
Commercial permits accounted for $4.1 million last month. The largest, valued at $1.1 million, was for remodeling for the new Dd’s Discounts store at 50 N. Sheridan.
Other large permits included:
•A $550,000 permit to Comanche County Memorial Hospital to remodel 5,384 square feet at the former state Department of Human Service office at 2609 W. Lee to house the hospital’s residency clinic;
•A $536,419 permit for a new 14,835-square-foot Old Navy Store at 1912 NW 82nd in the Lawton Marketplace;
•A $400,000 permit to construct a new 2,953-square-foot office for Kirk’s EMS at 1608 SW F;
•A $350,000 permit to remodel 2001 Cache Road for a Shipley Do-Nut store. The chain, based in Houston, has 330 locations, according to the company’s website.
•A $328,000 remodeling permit for a racking and shelving system at Walgreens, 6701 Cache Road;
•A $275,000 remodeling permit for a 9,000-square-foot storage building for Republic Paperboard, 8801 W. Lee.
•A $55,000 remodeling permit to finish space for the Burlington Coat Factory at 1832 NW 82nd in the Lawton Marketplace;
•A $40,000 upgrade to the Verizon wireless tower at 4010 NW Oak;
•Permits totaling $51,328 for electronic access control at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore;
•A $20,000 permit for electronic access control at Jim Taliaferro Mental Health Center, 602 SW 38th; and
•A $20,000 remodeling at Planet Fitness, 3801 Cache Road.