A number of commercial projects helped boost the value of Lawton building permits above $4.4 million in March. Permits for new commercial construction totaled $1.475 million and permits for business remodeling accounted for almost $1.32 million.
The city also issued permits for three new single-family homes valued at $625,000, and residential remodeling added $469,000.
The largest permit, valued at $1.1 million, was for a 3,855-square-foot building at Slim Chickens restaurant at 6731 Cache Road. The building on the property has already been demolished and site work has begun.
Slim Chickens, founded in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 2003, has more than 100 stores in 19 states, the United Kingdom and Kuwait, according to its website. There are eight restaurants in Oklahoma.
The company said guests can expect fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with house dipping sauces, as well as a variety of sandwiches and salads.
The McDonald’s at 1015 W. Lee will receive a facelift with a $500,000 remodeling permit.
Legend Driven Honda, 5010 Cache Road, received a $750,000 permit to remodel its location.
Lawtonians seeking more caffeination soon will have another choice for drive-through coffee with construction of a Scooter’s Coffee drive-through at 2312 W. Gore. The company, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has almost 400 locations.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $125,000 permit for a new facade for the Country Mart at 6720 Cache road;
•A $75,000 for a facade at Lawton Town Plaza, 1901 N. Sheridan;
•An $80,000 permit to build 74 new pads for mobile homes in Sycamore Mobile Home Park, 2102 SW 38th;
•A $60,000 permit to overlay the parking lot at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, 3401 S. 11th;
•A $38,000 remodeling permit to expand Scissortail School at 111 SW C;
•A $20,000 permit to remodel 1001 S. Sheridan for a Boulevard Smoke Shop and Beerhaus; and
•A $15,000 for a new driveway at Lincoln Elementary School, 601 SW Park.