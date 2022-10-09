Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Crews are busy with site work at the future home of the Tidal Wave Auto Spa at 1302 N. Sheridan. The site was home of Wolverton Furniture and other businesses for many years.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Lawton building permits soared to $14.5 million in September, thanks largely to two commercial projects.

That was up from $4.5 million August, although new home starts decreased from the previous month. The city issued two permits for new single-family homes in September, down from five permits valued at $1.136 million in August.

Recommended for you