Lawton building permits soared to $14.5 million in September, thanks largely to two commercial projects.
That was up from $4.5 million August, although new home starts decreased from the previous month. The city issued two permits for new single-family homes in September, down from five permits valued at $1.136 million in August.
The largest commercial permit in August was for $9.5 million to the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport for a car wash and auto rental storage facility.
Also contributing to the month’s totals was a $3 million permit for construction of the 3,958-square-foot Tidal Wave Auto Spa at 1302 N. Sheridan, former site of Wolverton Furniture and other businesses.
In August and September, First National Bank purchased permits totaling $1.56 million to build a 20,000-square foot warehouse at 601 SW Ard and install a fire sprinkler system.
Other large commercial projects for which permits were issued in September and August included:
•A $777,441 permit for refrigerator cases at the Walmart at 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway;
•A $600,000 permit to expand the parking lot at Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th;
•A $400,000 permit to remodel and expand space totaling 14,964 square feet at 1421 NW 67th for a future tenant;
•A $325,000 permit to remodel the house at No. 1 Fort Sill Blvd. for a title company;
•A $300,000 permit for remodeling at Lawton Town Center, 201 NW 2nd;
•Permits totaling $240,000 for new fences at Carriage Hills, Sullivan Village, Edison and Almor West elementary schools;
•A $175,965 permit to install an access control system for the Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Building at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee;
•A $150,000 permit to remodel the office area of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 12 SW 7th;
•Permits totaling $85,000 up upgrade AT&T cell towers at 1404 NE 45th and 4301 Cache Road;
•A $8,020 permit for a fire protection system for the Comanche Nation’s Early Childhood Development Center, 208 SW B;
•A $50,000 permit for remodeling at the Homeland store at 6734 Cache Road;
•A $30,000 permit to upgrade the cell tower at 6402 W. Gore for Verizon;
•A $30,000 permit to remodel the cath lab at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore; and
•A $15,000 remodeling permit to Asbury Mortuary and Transport Service for a cremation facility at 3318 S. 11th.