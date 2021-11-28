Lawton building permits totaled nearly $5 million in October, with new homes accounting for more than a quarter of the total.
The city issued permits valued at $2.7 million for commercial projects and five permits totaling $1.3 million for new single-family homes.
The largest permit, valued at $1.134 million, was for construction of a 100,000-square-foot storage and truck parking area on the west side of Silver-Line Plastics, 8801 SE Neal Blvd.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $350,000 remodeling permit for a grocery pickup area at the Walmart at 1002 N. Sheridan;
•A $250,565 permit for a fire sprinkler system at Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee;
•A $200,000 permit to construct a concrete pad for a Twice the Ice ice vending machine;
•A $160,000 permit to remodel 9.405 square feet at 1211 N. Sheridan for Aaron’s Rents;
•A $100,000 permit for a 6,995-square-foot parking lot for Live Oak Oral Surgery Center, 5410 SW Lana Lane;
•An $85,000 permit for the foundation for a parking lot and garage for Bethlehem Baptist Church, 516 NW Arlington;
•A $78,000 remodeling permit for Woodgate Apartments, 2524 SW G;
•A $50,000 permit to remodel the former Crockett’s Barbecue at 1508 W. Gore for a Philly Homa restaurant;
•A $40,900 permit for a new fence at the AT&T office at No. 7 SW 17th;
•A $29,365 permit for a fire sprinkler for the Comanche County Memorial Ambulance Service, 1301 SW 30th;
•A $27,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system for the addition to Jones Feed and Seed, 249 E. Gore;
•A $26,000 permit for a fire sprinkler at Mattress King, 1205 N. Sheridan;
•A $21,564 permit to remodel the mayor’s office in City Hall, 212 SW 9th; and
•A $20,000 permit for a fence at Cosmic Farm Dispensary, 416 SE E.