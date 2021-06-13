Lawton building permits topped $2.8 million in May, thanks largely to renovations at Comanche Memorial Hospital and Central Mall.
Commercial permits totaled more than $2.6 million; residential construction lagged as the city failed to issue a permit for any new single-family homes last month.
The largest permit, valued at $1.167 million, was for remodeling for a clean room in the hospital at 3401 W. Gore.
The second-largest permit was for work at Central Mall. The City Council last year approved purchase of the mall, with plans to renovate space for defense contractors in a Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator in addition to retaining retail space.
The first phase will be demolition of the Sears and Dillard’s, valued at $700,000. Midwestern Wrecking has begun work on the former Sears store.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $200,000 permit to Karen Thanh Le to build a 1,061-square-foot convenience store at 2111 N. Sheridan;
•A $185,000 permit to remodel 4,695 square feet at No. 4 N. Sheridan (formerly the Hallmark and Cherry Berry stores) for a My Eyelab retail optometry office. The national chain, based in Palm Springs, Fla., has about 100 locations, about half of them franchises.
•A $100,000 permit to remodel the 2,500-square-foot sanctuary at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore;
•Two permits totaling $50,000 to upgrade cell towers at 6000 E. Gore and 351 NW 14th for T-Mobile;
•A $48,983 permit to build a handicap ramp at MacArthur High School, 4400 E. Gore;
•A $33,135 permit to renovate the outpatient parking lot for Comanche County Memorial Hospital outpatient services at 2716 W. Gore;
•A $24,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system at the Slim Chickens restaurant under construction at 6731 Cache Road; and
•A $10,000 permit for a fire sprinkler system for Scissortail Children’s School, 222 SW C.