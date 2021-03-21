Lawton’s building permit activity heated up in February despite a run of cold weather not seen in decades.
The city issued permits totaling $3.482 million last month, up from $2.76 million in January. Commercial permits accounted for $2.278 million, up from $1.189 million in the previous month.
The city also issued four permits for single-family homes last month, the same as in January.
The largest commercial permit in February, valued at $1.620 million, was to remodel the cardiac cath lab at Southwestern Medical Center, 5602 W. Lee.
The largest permit for new construction, valued at $500,000, was for a new 5,744-square-foot building at 7302 W. Sun Blvd. for RNR Tire Express, a tire and custom wheel retailer.
Other large commercial permits in February included four permits totaling $100,000 to upgrade T-Mobile cell towers at 102 SW 4th, 9500 W. Rogers Lane, 3510 W. Rogers Lane and 6000 W. Gore.
Large commercial permits issued in January included:
•A $350,670 permit to repair fire damage and remodel eight units at Crosby Park Apartments, 5535 Cache Road;
•A $160,000 permit to upgade the U.S. Celluar tower at 207 NW Euclid;
•A $150,000 permit for sidewalks at Pioneer Park Elementary School, 3005 NE Angust Place;
•A $300,000 permit to remodel 4,950 square feet at 101 SE D for Chen’s Green Farm, a medical marijuana grow facility;
•A $35,000 permit for remodeling at the KFC restaurant at 4702 Cache Road;
•A $28,854 permit to remodel space at the former Fleet Way car lot to serve as a conference room for the Kiowa Tribe; and
•A $20,000 permit to remodel space at the Wal-Mart at 1002 N. Sheridan.