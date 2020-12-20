Panera Bread

Workers install the steel frame of a new 4,409-square-foot building under construction for Panera Bread at 821 N. Sheridan.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

The weather cooled in November, and so did building permit activity in Lawton.

The city issued permits valued at $3.41 million last month. Residential permits totaled just over $2 million, with three new single-family homes accounting for $1.6 million of the total.

The largest commercial permit, valued at $1 million, was for a new 4,409-square-foot building for Panera Bread at 821 N. Sheridan, between Raising Cane’s and Aldi.

Stone Ridge Apartments, 3011 E. Gore, was issued six permits totaling $91,979 for foundations repairs.

Other large commercial permits included:

•A $61,797 permit for a roof at the Braum’s at 4435 Cache Road;

•A $47,830 permit to install a firewall and divide the CGI building at 1224 SW Rex Madeira Road south of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport;

•Permits totaling $35,000 to upgrade cell towers at 116 NE Rogers Lane and 4301 Cache Road;

•A $30,000 permit for roofing at Maranatha Church of God, 1203 NW 63rd;

•A $25,095 permit for fencing at Ridgecrest Elementary School, 1614 NW 47th;

•A $24,000 permit for ramps at Woodland Hills Elementary School, 405 NW Woodland Drive; and

•A $20,000 permit to remodel 1707 N. Sheridan, for Sura Korean Restaurant.

Tags

Recommended for you