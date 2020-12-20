The weather cooled in November, and so did building permit activity in Lawton.
The city issued permits valued at $3.41 million last month. Residential permits totaled just over $2 million, with three new single-family homes accounting for $1.6 million of the total.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $1 million, was for a new 4,409-square-foot building for Panera Bread at 821 N. Sheridan, between Raising Cane’s and Aldi.
Stone Ridge Apartments, 3011 E. Gore, was issued six permits totaling $91,979 for foundations repairs.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $61,797 permit for a roof at the Braum’s at 4435 Cache Road;
•A $47,830 permit to install a firewall and divide the CGI building at 1224 SW Rex Madeira Road south of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport;
•Permits totaling $35,000 to upgrade cell towers at 116 NE Rogers Lane and 4301 Cache Road;
•A $30,000 permit for roofing at Maranatha Church of God, 1203 NW 63rd;
•A $25,095 permit for fencing at Ridgecrest Elementary School, 1614 NW 47th;
•A $24,000 permit for ramps at Woodland Hills Elementary School, 405 NW Woodland Drive; and
•A $20,000 permit to remodel 1707 N. Sheridan, for Sura Korean Restaurant.