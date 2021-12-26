Kim Thomas of Re/Max Professionals was recently named 2021 REALTOR® of the Year by the Lawton Board of REALTORS®.
The REALTOR® of the Year is nominated by his/her peers and is chosen by a committee made up of past recipients. Selection is made based on the member’s adherence to, and promotion of the REALTOR® Code of Ethics and their service to their community, the Lawton Board of REALTORS®, and the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS®, according to a press release.
A new board of directors also was sworn in during the annual installation banquet. Sworn in as the 2022 Board of Directors were: Mitchell Stafford, president; Nelson Marrero, past president; Debbie McDonald, president-elect; Shannon Sherman, secretary/treasurer; Bo Cole, Oklahoma State director; John Jones, ex-officio director; and directors Barry Ezerski, Tammy Neuwirth, Johnny Kinder, Stacy Bohlender and Kristy Brabaw.
Nelson Marrero, 2021 president and Chris Weaver, 2021 MLS chairperson, each received a plaque in recognition of their year of service.
Sovereign Title was presented the award for 2021 Affiliate Member of the Year, and James Lengele of William Nelson and Company was named as the Fort Sill Volunteer REALTOR® of the Year for 2020/2021, according to the press release.