OKLAHOMA CITY — Jack VanDyke and Shenandoah Jefferson, both with City National Bank; Mary Daniels, with BancFirst; and Jacob Folsom and Erica Adams, with FSNB N.A.; all of Lawton, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Compliance School in Oklahoma City.

VanDyke, Jefferson, Daniels, Folsom and Adams were among 47 participants at the school, which was held Aug. 21-25 at the OBA Harris Event Center.

