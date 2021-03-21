OKLAHOMA CITY — Shelby Riggins, with Arvest Bank, and Mary Daniels, with BancFirst, both in Lawton, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Commercial Lending School in Oklahoma City.
Riggins and Daniels were among 34 graduates of the school, which was held Feb. 28.
The OBA Commercial Lending School, conducted annually, is designed to prepare bankers to serve effectively as commercial loan officers. Students learn about steps they should take in evaluating business loan requests, how businesses are structured and how to evaluate the management of business borrowers. They also studied factors that affect loan pricing and approaches to loan structuring and administrations.