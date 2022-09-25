OKLAHOMA CITY — Makenzie Ridenhour, with Liberty National Bank, and Tiffany Beemer, with First National Bank, both in Lawton, recently completed the 2022 Oklahoma Bankers Association Basic Banking School in Oklahoma City.
Ridenhour and Beemer were among 38 graduates of the school, which was held Sept. 12-15 at the OBA Harris Event Center.
The OBA Basic Banking School, held in alternating years, introduces its students to basic banking concepts as they relate to the overall function of a bank. This school is designed to address the educational needs of new bank employees, management trainees, employees with limited or specialized banking experience and soon-to-be promoted employees.
Areas of study include payment channels, bank operations, security and fraud, internal controls, lending, history of banking, effective communication skills, accounting, customer service, FDIC Insurance and compliance.
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry. It’s also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.