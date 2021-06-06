Taylor S. Green, Chief Operating Officer at Liberty National Bank, has been named to the 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list by the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), released the list on Friday.
Green began his banking career in 2012 upon graduation from college. He began as a management trainee with Liberty National Bank and has worked within several departments including operations, credit analysis and loan review. In 2017, he was promoted to assistant vice president and began focusing his efforts toward bank and regulatory accounting, investments, and interest rate risk management. He was promoted to vice president in 2018 where he served as a lender and further enhanced his skills. In 2019 Taylor assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer.
“I’m honored to be in the company of such a distinguished group and to represent Liberty National Bank on ICBA Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list,” Green said. “I’m thankful to be part of this great industry and to work alongside my community bank colleagues to make a positive impact in the lives of our customers and our many communities here in Oklahoma.”
The feature story in the June issue of Independent Banker highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles that make community banking special. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on the following criteria: character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation.
“We’re so proud of Taylor for being named to this impressive list of community banking leaders,” Rick Walker, CEO of Liberty National Bank said. “His hard work, dedication and commitment to the bank’s mission of service is commendable and has earned the admiration of his colleagues and the respect and trust of our customers. We are proud Taylor is receiving this national recognition and happy that he is part of the LNB team that will lead us into the future.”