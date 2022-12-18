OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadou Diallo, with City National Bank in Lawton, has been named an “Honors Graduate” of the 2022 Oklahoma Bankers Association Consumer Lending School.
Diallo was selected for the Consumer Lending School honor based on his outstanding work on the school’s exam and his contributions and participation in class. He was chosen by the school’s regents, staff, faculty and students. Diallo was among 56 students who attended the school on Oct. 3-7 at the OBA’s Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City.