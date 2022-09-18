OKLAHOMA CITY — Five bankers from Lawton and the area recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Compliance School in Oklahoma City.

The five are: Jestin Owens and Sean Adams, both with FSNB, N.A., in Lawton; Natalie Cope and Brett Strickler, with City National Bank in Lawton; and MaKenzie McDaniel, with Shamrock Bank in Apache.