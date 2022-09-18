OKLAHOMA CITY — Five bankers from Lawton and the area recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Compliance School in Oklahoma City.
The five are: Jestin Owens and Sean Adams, both with FSNB, N.A., in Lawton; Natalie Cope and Brett Strickler, with City National Bank in Lawton; and MaKenzie McDaniel, with Shamrock Bank in Apache.
The five were among 49 participants at the school, which was held in Aug. 22-26 at the OBA Harris Event Center.
The OBA Compliance School, conducted annually, trains bank employees to deal with the many laws and regulations that affect bank lending and deposit functions. The school is designed to provide an extensive body of knowledge and information on consumer compliance.