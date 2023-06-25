Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s budget for next year reflects the reality of decreasing American Rescue Plan Act funding, but also the fact that pilots can be expected to buy more fuel for their aircraft.

Members of the airport’s governing board put their stamp of approval on the budget last week, a document that reflects $3.4 million in anticipated income for the 12-month period that begins July 1 and $3.017 million in projected expenses over the same timeframe. The net effect is projected to be almost $400,000 more in revenue than expenses.