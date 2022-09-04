Officials with Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport have plans for a pre-construction conference by mid-month, as they prepare to launch the final stages of terminal renovations.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the airport’s governing board, voted in July to award a $15.2 million contract to Herring Construction to complete work ranging from construction of a new secured passenger holding area to upgrades to the terminal’s front entrance. Officials have said the Lawton construction firm would begin construction this month, with work expected to last from 18 to 24 months.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said the construction conference is necessary because of the degree of work associated with the project.
“There is a lot of coordination needed with tenants,” she said, of work that ultimately will involve most of the terminal and the various entities housed there.
The largest component of the project is the secured passenger holding area, where passengers who have gone through security screening wait until they can board their aircraft. The new holding area will be twice as large as the one it replaces, built on the same site on the northwest side of the terminal. Because of that extensive work, a temporary holding area near the baggage claim area was created during Phase I renovations. Passengers will begin using that temporary area on the south end of the building once construction begins on the new site, airport officials said.
Once the new holding area is completed and operational, the temporary holding area will be converted to storage.
Other work planned for the final leg of renovations includes a larger area for TSA and the passengers they screen; separate corridors for deplaning and enplaning passengers; work in the car rental and airline areas, to include moving the checked baggage screening area out of public view; and upgrades to the terminal’s front entrance, to include larger vestibule doors (which also will be weather resistant), landscaping and exterior facade work.
Upgrades also will include a jet bridge, a covered walkway leading from the secured holding area to the aircraft. Now, passengers must walk across the tarmac when boarding and leaving aircraft.
Airport officials have said the new work will complete modernization efforts that began several years ago with construction of an indoor carousel baggage claim area, replacing a system of ramps that opened directly to the outside (the new system also was designed to be energy efficient).
Herring Construction’s $15.219 million bid included $8,472,251 for the base bid (the new boarding gate area); $5,130,012 for alternative 1 (everything else); $267,502 for alternative 2 (terrazzo flooring in the terminal); and $1,349,803 for alternative 3 (jet bridge).
Funding for the project is coming from multiple areas, including annual Airport Improvement Program funding, the City of Lawton’s 2019 Capital Improvements Program, federal earmark funding, and a $9.5 million revenue note series the airport authority enacted last year.