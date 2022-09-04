Officials with Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport have plans for a pre-construction conference by mid-month, as they prepare to launch the final stages of terminal renovations.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the airport’s governing board, voted in July to award a $15.2 million contract to Herring Construction to complete work ranging from construction of a new secured passenger holding area to upgrades to the terminal’s front entrance. Officials have said the Lawton construction firm would begin construction this month, with work expected to last from 18 to 24 months.