Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is finally ready to move to the next phase of its terminal renovation project.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said the airport’s engineer will open bids July 12 from contractors who want to complete a list of projects ranging from exterior upgrades on the terminal to building a new secured passenger holding area. Those projects, initially defined as Phases II and III, have been combined into one complete master list in an attempt to get the most contractors bidding for the best price, members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority have said.
McNally said the airport’s engineer has been very instrumental in getting the largest number of contractors to bid on the project, “trying to get some excitement in Oklahoma City and other places.” She said one Lawton contractor has expressed an interest in the project.
It’s a driving factor because airports across the nation are finding they have problems attracting a large number of bidders for their projects, McNally said.
McNally said under the proposed timeline, engineers are expected to be ready to make recommendations in time for the airport authority to awards bids at its July 26 meeting. That means construction could be under way by fall.
Depending on bids, the work will include a new secured passenger holding area double the size of the existing one; construction of corridors to separate boarding and deplaning passengers; a larger TSA screening area; moving the baggage screening area in the ticket area to an inside setting; upgrading ticket and rental car areas; and renovating the front entrance. Another project would be installation of a covered walkway to allow passengers to pass from the terminal to aircraft, but airport officials said last year they may look for other grants to cover the estimated $1 million cost.
Earlier this year, the airport authority completed plans to issue up to $9.5 million in revenue notes to fund the renovations, a mechanism essentially acting as a line of credit from which the airport can draw, said airport attorney Chuck Wade. Those notes will be held by Arvest Bank of Lawton. Repayment will come from the estimated $1.1 million the airport receives annually in federal Airport Improvement Program funds, but airport officials also have said they are seeking other funding possibilities that would allow them to repay the revenue notes more quickly.
McNally said potential funding could include economic grants that will be available to non-hub airports such as Lawton under the American Rescue Plan Act. The Lawton airport also is mentioned for $4.9 million in potential funding under a bill that is expected to be considered by the U.S. Senate by year’s end. McNally said receiving that amount would allow the airport to retire its revenue note more quickly.