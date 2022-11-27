It’s a good problem to have.
Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is ramping up for its latest terminal upgrade, a $15.2 million project by Herring Construction that will dramatically change the interior of the terminal when it is completed two years from now. The first — and most costly — of the work is expected to be in full swing by mid-December, construction of the new secured passenger holding area (where those who have gone through security screening wait to board their aircraft).
Because the new facility will be built on the site of the existing one, passengers will be relocated to a temporary holding area on the southwest side of the terminal, near the recently completed carousel baggage claim area.
The problem: the temporary holding area isn’t big enough.
“The temporary (space) was for 60 people,” said Airport Director Barbara McNally, explaining that is well within the passenger load carried by American Airline flights with 50 seats.
But American is returning Lawton to four flights a day in January, and two of those flights will have 70-passenger planes. McNally said Herring Construction has resolved the problem by taking a portion of the “meet and greet” general public area near the baggage claim carousel and walling it off for conversion to an auxiliary secured holding area.
McNallly said she can’t be unhappy about the situation: larger aircraft and more frequent flights is something Lawton has been fighting for, with airport officials providing the data to prove the Lawton airport has the passenger figures to support more seats into and out of the city. Load factors for Lawton averaged 69.8 percent for landing passengers and 70.9 percent for those departing in October.
The news comes as Herring Construction is ramping up to begin a series of projects that will start with a new secured holding area. McNally said the game plan is for actual construction to begin in mid-December, a process that will mean razing the existing holding area on the terminal’s northwest side before building a facility that will be twice as large (room enough for about 120 passengers). The work is expected to last 15 months.
McNally said Herring Construction has begun the prep work needed for the conversion by first focusing on the temporary holding area, to include the erection of walls to screen the work site from the public. Greg Trent, project manager for Herring Construction, said those walls also mark the expanded temporary holding area, with work necessary to make that space suitable for waiting passengers before they begin using the area (the original temporary holding area already is done).
It’s also going to mean converting part of the area to use by TSA security screeners, which means moving in equipment and ensuring electrical infrastructure will support it. And it’s going to mean re-doing the terrazzo floor and the ground under the area, which will force foundation work that will include replacing more than 4 feet of clay soil with rock fill.
Trent said the plan is to swap out the equipment and ensure the electrical infrastructure is operational during an overnight work session on Dec. 12, so passengers may begin using the temporary holding area the morning of Dec. 13.
“There’s a six-thirty flight,” he said, of the specific time frame his work crew must follow to get the area ready to receive passengers Dec. 13.
Trent said work crews will update that area of the terminal before moving to their project site for their permanent holding area.
McNally said the bottom line is a thoroughly modernized terminal, the first widespread upgrade in years.