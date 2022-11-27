It’s a good problem to have.

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is ramping up for its latest terminal upgrade, a $15.2 million project by Herring Construction that will dramatically change the interior of the terminal when it is completed two years from now. The first — and most costly — of the work is expected to be in full swing by mid-December, construction of the new secured passenger holding area (where those who have gone through security screening wait to board their aircraft).

