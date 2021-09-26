Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board has approved almost $2 million worth of upgrades on various parts of the property, $1.66 million that could begin almost immediately.
The work will mean a decided change to the appearance of various parts of the airport property on South 11th Street in coming months.
The car wash is a $1.5 million facility to be financed from car rental funds, or the revenue generated by the annual fee car rental companies that are tenants inside the terminal pay. Those funds are restricted to expenditures that benefit those tenants, who also cast the deciding vote in what projects will be done. Earlier this year, it was a decision to repave the lot where rental cars are parked.
Here, it is a a new car wash facility, restricted to vehicles owned by those leasing companies. Airport Director Barbara McNally said officials have been working on bid specifications for the project for a year, with tentative plans also discussed for construction of an auto fueling area.
“This is just the car wash,” she said, of a facility to be built adjacent to the airport’s maintenance and storage building.
That site was selected because utilities needed for the new facility “are easily accessible,” while allowing adequate space for lining up vehicles without causing problems with traffic. McNally said the facility makes sense because it would keep the vehicles at the airport when they now have to be taken off site to car washes in Lawton.
A $160,000 road overlay project in front of the airport terminal complements the renovations under way and planned inside the terminal. But, it also was among the projects ineligible for federal funding paying for other terminal work because it is not directly related to aviation, McNally said. Instead, the project will be funded with $2 million included in the City of Lawton’s 2019 Capital Improvements Program for airport work.
McNally said the surface of the road in front of the terminal, including drop off lanes, are showing decided evidence of wear, with significant cracks and ruts in the pavement. She said the road hasn’t been worked on in more than 30 years, beyond minor yearly patching.
“It’s in really bad shape,” she said.
Both projects can be done as soon as possible, McNally indicated.
Three other projects will be waiting on available funding because they are proposed for inclusion in airport operating funds.
One is a $50,000 proposal to enclose the dumpster area near the golf course on the airport’s south side. The area “is terrible,” McNally said, adding the situation is made worse by the fact that visitors exiting the airport pass it because the site is located along the airport access road. The project will create a new enclosure with fencing, shielding the site from view.
McNally said CDBL, the airport’s project manager, is working on designs that will include an enclosure and landscaping.
“It will make a better presentation for people leaving the airport,” she said.
Contractors estimate a $120,000 cost on another project: repairing the roof of Hangar 4. McNally said the roof has significant rusting and the airport must patch those rusted areas before the entire roof has to be replaced.
“It is a critical project to do if we’re going to continue to use the hangar,” she said.
Engineers also set a $15,000 estimate replacement of panels on the taxi lane to the T-hangars used by general aviation traffic at the airport. McNally said the pavement is showing signs of wear.
Authority members said building a car wash facility — along with a proposal by some general aviation pilots to add a wash facility for aircraft — isn’t a simple project. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said perhaps the airport can tap into the drainage system on the car wash for the aircraft facility, because both will need a trap to capture and treat the oil and gas that may be washed off the vehicles and aircraft during cleaning.
McNally said the wash facility must have an oil and water separator, with a specific stormwater permit issued for the facility to ensure that is done. Failure to do so will prompt federal officials to close the facility and fine the airport, McNally said, of the precautions that must be taken to prevent the pollutants from getting into the groundwater.
“There are specific requirements, but I think we can meet all of them,” she said. There will be a cost to the airport to operate and maintain that wash facility, which is why there will be special fee charged to the rental agencies to use the car wash.
Airport Authority Chairman Steve Gilkeson, a pilot, predicted some pilots would use a specialized wash for aircraft, explaining it will save them the cost of having it done at another aviation facility.