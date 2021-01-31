Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing body is preparing to move to the next phase of terminal renovations, work that will include a new secured holding area for passengers.
The airport launched a four-phase renovation project in March 2020, a process that will modernize the terminal with work ranging from a new passenger holding area that will be double the size of the existing area, and a covered boarding gate, to renovations in tenant areas inside the terminal and upgrades on the building’s exterior.
Airport Director Barbara McNally told members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority Tuesday that the latest project — $3.8 million worth of work by Jet Commercial Construction — is slated for completion in April, and work is on schedule. That work includes creation of a carousel baggage claim area, renovations in the general public area, and construction of what will be a temporary secured passenger holding area.
Winding down that work means it’s time for the next phase, actually two phases that McNally said are being combined with the intent of attracting more bidders “and better prices.” She said that phase will be let for bids in April, with an eye toward getting the contractor in place and launching work by year’s end.
What’s next
That work will include construction of the new passenger holding area, installation of a new covered boarding gate, work in the airline and car rental areas, relocating TSA baggage screening equipment to an interior site (that equipment now is in the terminal’s lobby), installation of a canopy on the front entrance and reduction of six outside doors to three vestibule doors.
McNally said the work represents the airport’s next five years of Entitlement Funds, about $1 million annually designated by the Federal Aviation Administration. Under a plan created by the airport authority in May 2019, the airport will use its entitlement funds to repay revenue bonds that the airport authority issues to finance the modernization project.
While the bond series has up to $15 million, airport authority members and finance officials have said they don’t expect to use that entire amount because of other funding that has been identified (they also will continue to search for other funds through the life of the construction project). McNally said airport officials expect to use the bond to pay $6 million of the estimated $9 million cost of the last phase because Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport already has $2 million in the City of Lawton’s 2019 Capital Improvements Program and $1 million from Passenger Facility Charges, or funding allocated to the airport from fees on the tickets of passengers who fly out of Lawton.
McNally said Garver, the airport’s engineer, has completed design plans for the terminal, so the next step is advertising for bids.
The most notable part of the upgrades done to date is the carousel style baggage claim area, which replaces what had been a series of chutes that opened directly to the outside. The new system, similar to systems used at other airports, is more energy efficient because it eliminates the outdoor openings, McNally has said.
Terminal expansion
That south end of the terminal also is being expanded to make room for the temporary secured passenger holding area, seating for passengers who have been through TSA screening but not yet boarded flights. That room will go into use when the existing holding area is closed and torn down to make room for the new room. The temporary holding space will be converted to other use when the new holding areas is operational.
Other upcoming work includes separate corridors for loading and unloading passengers; a larger TSA passenger security screening area; a covered bridge/walkway linking the holding area to aircraft (passengers now must walk across the tarmac); renovations in the carrier, ticketing and tenant areas; and upgrades to the front entrance. McNally said the outdoor upgrades will include work on doors, replacing six doors that open directly to the outside with three vestibule-style doors that will be more energy efficient.
The revenue bond program is the same technique that Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City used to finance its upgrades.
The plan means Lawton would issue a series of revenue bonds, then use the airport’s annual allocation of federal funds to repay the debt. Jarrad Davidson, bond attorney for Public Law Group (which helped the airport craft the bond program) said Arvest Bank would act as the lead bank, meaning Public Law Group will deal with one bank rather than multiple banks who may choose to participate in the program as bonds are issued each year.