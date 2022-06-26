Federal dollars and a huge uptick in revenues produced by car rental companies is giving Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport more money next year.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the airport’s governing board, voted the 2022-2023 budget into place last week, after pointing out that projections indicate there will be $1.377 million more in revenues than needed for expenditures.
Several factors are contributing to increased revenues, including the recovery Lawton and other airports are seeing as air travel resumed as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed.
In Lawton, enplanements (passengers boarding planes in Lawton) have steadily increased after record lows of 341 and 770 in April and May 2020. For May 2022, that number was 5,032, a total the airport hasn’t seen since 2019 (when enplanements were 4,986). Deplanements (passengers getting off flights in Lawton) were 4,945 in May, compared to 3,630 in May 2021 and 839 in May 2020.
That information is important because airline tickets out of Lawton include a passenger facility fee that comes back to the airport. Increased aircraft traffic also means the airport gains landing fees from every flight that lands, as well as the potential to sell more aviation and jet fuel. Landing fees are based on the weight of the aircraft, charged at 92 cents per 1,000 pounds for scheduled flights and $2.31 per 1,000 pounds for non-scheduled flights. Officials estimate those fees will bring in $56,200 in the coming fiscal year.
Airport Director Barbara McNally was pleased with the uptick, which she credits to more people traveling for summer.
“It’s really, really great news,” she said.
David Madigan, chairman of the airport authority’s finance committee, said other factors can be credited for increased revenues, including $1,258,311 in FAA American Rescue Plan Act funding, $229,281 more than the airport received this fiscal year. More notably, car rental agencies are doing “really, really well,” and McNally increased expected revenues from that source to $545,600, or $245,600 more than received this fiscal year.
“That’s significant,” Madigan said, of the single biggest bump in revenues in next year’s budget.
Under the terms of their leases, car rental agencies pay 10 percent of gross revenues to the airport.
Other significant revenue sources include parking fees from the public parking lot owned and operated by the airport ($190,000, or $5,000 more than last year), $70,200 in airline rental revenue for their leased space and $37,347.80 from TSA for its leased office space.
On the fixed base operator side of the airport (those who deal directly with aircraft and their operators), incomes will include $700,000 from jet fuel retail, $205,000 from jet consignment, and $100,000 from aviation gas sales. In addition, Lawton Aviation Services expects to receive $106,000 from hangar and T-hangar rentals and $55,000 from mechanic services.
Those revenues go to support the daily operations of the airport, from personnel to maintenance and operation activities.
Madigan said one of the major increases in expenditures comes under personnel, because airport staff received pay raises. Almost $800,000 of next year’s budget will be paid in wages to those who run the airport and Madigan said the plan was to raise every salary to at least $15 per hour. Of the nine positions under Lawton Aviation Services, six earn less than $15 an hour; for general airport personnel, four of the nine earn less than $15 an hour.
“That’s probably the biggest line item, but it was the right thing to do,” Madigan said, adding that overall, the airport still will bring in more than it spends and that is good news.
“These are health, really healthy financials,” he said.